I think I've found the best place in Liverpool for a Christmas night out

Discover why Flight Club in Liverpool is the ultimate destination for a Christmas night out with festive drinks and darts.

Christmas is here and it’s the perfect time to meet up with friends for a festive night out, or to see your colleagues outside of the office. Choosing where to host your Christmas get together can be tricky, but I think Flight Club in Liverpool might be the ideal place...

My friend and I visited last week and, upon arriving, were taken to our own private dart board - beautifully decorated with a Christmas wreath - and shown how to use the interactive system. Kitted out with a camera, we both made a player profile featuring our names and selfies, so that we could keep score and receive ‘action replays’ via email at the end.

We also used the touch screen system to request a server to take our drinks order, which is a great feature meaning you don’t have to waste your precious darts time looking for someone.

Of course with it being Christmas time, we both decided to order drinks from the festive menu which features the likes of Sleigh My Margarita, Red Velvet Martini, Winter Hugo Spritz and the Mistletoe and Pear. Between us we tried all four Christmassy options and each one was delicious but, the Red Velvet Martini was definitely the best with Chambord and Disaronno, yum. You can order food to your oche too, but we chose to enjoy some festive nibbles at the bar after we’d enjoyed our games.

With six mini-games to play, there was plenty to choose from. We started with my personal favourite - ‘Demolition’ - which involves each player starting with a tower of 180 blocks. You can score anywhere on the board to knock down your blocks but you must finish on zero or you go bust. It’s my favourite because as long as you hit anywhere on the board, you see progress, so each round feels like a win even if you’re rubbish at darts like me.

Next, we played ‘Killer’, with my friend and I both given a number we had to hit on the board. If you hit your assigned number, you become a ‘killer’ meaning you can aim for other players’ numbers to knock them out. The last player standing wins, and I can confirm this was not me.

We then attempted ‘Donkey Derby’, which is similar to ‘Killer’. You basically have to hit your designated number to move your donkey forward, or your friends’ number to move theirs back. It was good fun and I think it was one of the times I actually won.

‘Snakes and Ladders’ was another favourite, using the dartboard to roll the dice and move towards the finish line. I really loved this one, mainly because my friend kept landing on the snakes and I won by a landslide.

Finally, we ended with two more rounds of ‘Demolition’ because by this point we had both had a couple of drinks and wanted to play whatever was the easiest - the replays for these were pretty hilarious too.

Fitting six games into our one-hour slot was impressive, and we were both had a really good time. I’ve been with a larger group before too and managed three full games, which is still pretty great.

During December, minimum groups of six are required for bookings, and I can see why as I think Flight Club might be the best choice for a Christmas night out with colleagues or friends. Darts, festive drinks and a large food menu? Everything you could possibly need for an afternoon evening of fun.

If (like me) you still haven’t figured out your New Year’s Eve plans, there’s still time to book Flight Club’s special NYE brunch, with five two-hour brunch sessions with live DJs throughout the day.

Tickets are £35-40 and include a bottle of Prosecco or four bottles of beer per person, two hours of bottomless sourdough pizza, and 60 minutes of Social Darts - and I can vouch for how good the bottomless brunch is.