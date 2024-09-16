I went to Flight Club and discovered Liverpool's most impressive bottomless brunch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bottomless brunch is one of those trends that seems to only be increasing in popularity, with more and more venues offering the unlimited drinks and brunch dish deal. Dozens of restaurants across Liverpool have joined the trend, with one new venue adding social darts to the mix.

Recently launching on Chavasse Park, Flight Club has reimagined the bottomless brunch concept, swapping the usual breakfast dishes for bottomless pizza as well as offering a whole bottle of prosecco per person and an hour of its renowned darts mini-games.

Available between at either 12.00pm or 2.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays, the ‘Brunch Social’ lasts two hours, with one hour spent enjoying food and drink at the bar, and the other spent at the oche testing your darts skills.

As a lover of pizza and prosecco, I headed to the new venue on Saturday (September 14) to see if the brunch deal is as good it sounds. Although I am definitely a darts novice, the idea of ‘social darts’ really appealed to me - although I wasn’t quite sure exactly what it entailed.

The venue was pretty busy when we arrived for our 2.30pm slot but we were immediately greeted with smiling faces. After waiting around ten minutes to be seated, we were given a complimentary bottle of prosecco as an apology for what was a pretty small wait, and knew we would definitely be looked after.

Inside Flight Club Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

As a party of four, four additional bottles of prosecco were brought out to us, as well as a large bottle of orange juice. As one of our party was driving, we asked if we could swap one of the bottles of fizz for something alcohol-free, and the staff were more than happy to offer five mocktails in its place.

Shortly after starting on the bubbly, paddleboards of pizza were brought to our table. I was very happy to find out that gluten-free and vegan options were also available, so as the first pepperoni was placed down, I asked if our next pizza could be a vegan margherita.

The pizza was delicious - perfectly crispy and thin - and they really meant it when they said it was bottomless, as throughout our two-hour visit staff kept checking if we would like to order any more. I think in total we had four full pizzas and we were all very satisfied.

After an hour, we were taken to our own private dart board and shown how to use the interactive system. Kitted out with a camera, we each made a player profile featuring our names and selfies, and we were told that we would also receive ‘action replays’ via email at the end.

As someone who is not skilled at darts by any means, I was delighted to find out that there were six mini-games to play. We started with ‘Demolition’ which involves everyone starting with a tower of 180 blocks. You can score anywhere on the board to knock down your blocks but you must finish on zero or you go bust. As expected, I came last, but it was way more fun than classic darts and a good warm up game.

Bottomless brunch at Flight Club Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

Next, we played ‘Killer’, with each player given a number they must hit on the board. If you hit your assigned number, you become a ‘killer’ meaning you can aim for other players’ numbers to knock them out. The last player standing wins and I’m happy to say I made it to the final two.

Finally, we played ‘Shanghai’ where you have to attempt to hit a designated number on the board. The number increases each round - so you start with 1, then the next round is 2 and so on - and you get points for each one you correctly hit. I was pretty bad at this one - though I had drank a fair amount of prosecco by this point - but it was great fun.

I was really impressed that we had time for three full games during the hour slot and, as promised, I was sent video replays of the games to my email at the end which were really fun to watch back.

Although we were invited to visit, I can whole-heartedly say that Flight Club’s Brunch Social was the best bottomless brunch I’ve ever been to and was totally unique. At £35.00 per person, I think it is really good value for money and far more fun than your standard sit-down brunch. I’ll definitely be back for more and maybe I’ll eventually win a game of darts.

Watch the full video above or visit our TikTok page for more food and drink reviews and what’s on.