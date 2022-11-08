Liverpool residents debate when it is acceptable to turn on the holiday music.

Believe it or not Christmas is coming and that means that there will be months of festive tunes on the radio.

According to the Official Charts Company the top 10 Christmas songs in the UK include ‘Fairytale of New York’ by The Pogues, ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ by Maria Carey and ‘Last Christmas’ by Wham!

Other favourites include ‘I Wish it Could be Christmas Everyday’ by Wizzard, ‘Merry Xmas Everybody’ by Slade, ‘Do They Know it’s Christmas’ by Band Aid and ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ by Shakin’ Stevens.

Liverpool World asked its readers when it is acceptable to start playing Christmas music.

The most streamed Christmas song of all time is ‘All I want for Christmas is You’ by Maria Carey.

Her track has been streamed over a billion times and on Christmas Day in 2018 the song was played a massive 10.82 million times in just 24 hours.

Mariah Carey herself has announced that the Christmas season has begun.

She posted a video to Instagram and TikTok in which she dramatically switched from a spooky witch to head to toe festive fun on November 1.

The Liverpool Christmas market will begin on Saturday, November 19 and run all the way to Christmas Eve.

Christmas music is already being played in shops and on radio stations.

There are tons of Christmas activities happening in the city this November including the Williamson Square Walk-Through Christmas Tree which will return on November 10 and The Muppet Christmas Carol Live Orchestra screening on November 27 (held at Liverpool Empire Theatre).

Shops are already stocking Christmas goods and playing the nation’s favourite festive songs but people have very strong feelings about when it is appropriate to start the Holiday tracks.

Some people were against starting the festivities until December.

Nicola Craddock, Julie Ashall and Lisa Mcgregor all think that they should be played from December 1.

A couple of people think they should be kept until Christmas Eve and not played beforehand.

Deb Jay said: “Christmas Eve until Christmas Day, that is enough.”

The most streamed Christmas song is 'All I Want for Christmas is You' by Maria Carey.

Linda Worthington and David Gallon agreed and both commented that December 24 was their ideal date.

Not everyone is a fan of Christmas music and wishes they wouldn’t be played at all.

Sima Sheikhzadeh wrote: “I love Christmas but I hate Christmas songs.”

Paul Aaron Williams said that Christmas music should “never” be played.

A few readers commented on the state of the world and that not everyone is thinking about the happy Holidays.

Paul Dey said: “I don’t think there are going to be many people interested in Christmas to be honest, most of us are struggling.”

But some people were happy at the thought of turning on the Christmas music.