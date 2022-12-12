Daniel Craig will play shy character William Lee as he recounts his life in Mexico City

Daniel Craig will star in Luca Guadagnino’s adaptation of William S. Burrough’s 1985 novel, Queer.

The former James Bond actor, 54, from Chester, will portray shy character William Lee as he recounts his life in Mexico City and pursues discharged American Navy serviceman Eugene Allerton.

Further details of the upcoming movie have not yet been released, however the blurb for William S. Burrough’s 1985 novel explains that the story was originally written in 1952 and published in 1985.

Queer is set in Mexico City during the early 1950s and is “an enigma - both an unflinching autobiographical self-portrait and a coruscatingly political novel.” The tome paved the way for the author’s highly acclaimed book Nake Lunch.

What other movies has Luca Guadagnino directed?

Director Luca Guadagnino poses ahead of his "in Conversation with" at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 02, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

The Italian film director has worked on The Protagonists (1999), Melissa P (2005), I Am Love (2009), A Bigger Splash (2015), Call Me by Your Name (2017), Suspiria (2018), and more recently Bones and All (2022).

He is also the director and producer of upcoming American romantic sports comedy film Challengers.

The 51-year-old also has a number of documentary, short film and television credits.

What other movies has Daniel Craig starred in?

Daniel Craig attends "60 Years of James Bond" on November 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

The Chester-born actor is most well known for playing secret agent James Bond in the film series, beginning with Casino Royale in 2006 and ending in 2021 with No Time to Die.