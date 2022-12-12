Daniel Craig will star in Luca Guadagnino’s adaptation of William S. Burrough’s 1985 novel, Queer.
The former James Bond actor, 54, from Chester, will portray shy character William Lee as he recounts his life in Mexico City and pursues discharged American Navy serviceman Eugene Allerton.
Further details of the upcoming movie have not yet been released, however the blurb for William S. Burrough’s 1985 novel explains that the story was originally written in 1952 and published in 1985.
Queer is set in Mexico City during the early 1950s and is “an enigma - both an unflinching autobiographical self-portrait and a coruscatingly political novel.” The tome paved the way for the author’s highly acclaimed book Nake Lunch.
What other movies has Luca Guadagnino directed?
The Italian film director has worked on The Protagonists (1999), Melissa P (2005), I Am Love (2009), A Bigger Splash (2015), Call Me by Your Name (2017), Suspiria (2018), and more recently Bones and All (2022).
He is also the director and producer of upcoming American romantic sports comedy film Challengers.
The 51-year-old also has a number of documentary, short film and television credits.
What other movies has Daniel Craig starred in?
The Chester-born actor is most well known for playing secret agent James Bond in the film series, beginning with Casino Royale in 2006 and ending in 2021 with No Time to Die.
The 54-year-old’s appearances since his award-winning role as 007 have included The Golden Compass (2007), Defiance (2008), Cowboys & Aliens (2011), The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011), Logan Lucky (2017), and Knives Out (2019).