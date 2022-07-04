The Reds are supported by several famous faces from the world of music, cinema and sport.

Liverpool are always been backed some a whole host of familiar names from the celebrity world.

After all, not many clubs can count on the support of the most recent James Bond, a member of one of the most iconic girl bands of all-time and one of the biggest names in the NBA.

Some of them, such as Bond actor Daniel Craig and Royle Family star Ricky Tomlinson are lifelong supporters that have been to Anfield with regularity as they grew up.

Others, such as NBA legend LeBron James have come on board in recent years as the Reds’ links with the United States were strengthened by the Fenway Sports Group’s takeover of the club in October 2010.

Jurgen Klopp’s men can rely on the support of some wealthy individuals - but what is the net worth of 11 of Liverpool’s most famous supporters?

LiverpoolWorld investigates using figures provided by the celebritynetworth.com website...

1. Craig Charles - £2million Photo: LYTHAM FESTIVAL

2. Jason Isaacs - £9.9million Photo: Getty Images

3. John Bishop - £15.7million Photo: Getty Images

4. Ricky Tomlinson - £16.5million Photo: Getty Images