Liverpool’s political figures are demanding a general election after the Prime Minister lasted just 44 days.

Liz Truss has announced her immediate resignation as leader of the Conservative party after six chaotic weeks as the Prime Minister.

Speaking outside No. 10 Downing Street shortly after 1.30pm on Thursday, Ms. Truss said she had informed King Charles III of her decision to stand down. She will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is found.

During her brief tenure she lost the confidence of MPs, party members, the wider public and her fiscal policies spooked financial markets.

A national newspaper ran a live stream to see if a lettuce could outlast Liz Truss’ premiership.

“This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week,” Ms Truss said.

“This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plan and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security. I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen. Thank you.”

The race to be the next leader of the Conservative party and Prime Minister will be completed next week. The vote is expected to be open to Tory MPs only, rather than all Conservative Party members.

However, many MPs and political figures are demanding a general election after Truss’ premiership lasted only 44 days.

What has been said?

There are concerns that another prime minister, not elected by the public, is undemocratic - especially with Boris Johnson and Liz Truss both being forced to resign.

Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram demanded a general election, sharing a Labour’s graphic on social media that declares ‘Britain can’t afford the Tories any longer’.

Joanne Anderson, Labour’s Mayor of Liverpool, shared the same sentiment, tweeting: “Enough is enough. General election now.”

Mick Whitley, MP for Birkenhead, added: “After all the chaos and pain she’s caused, Liz Truss deservedly becomes Britain’s shortest serving Prime Minister.

“Now the Tories are set to foist another PM on the country who the public haven’t voted for. My constituents can’t afford more Tory chaos.”