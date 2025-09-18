Liverpool City Council is currently processing 5 application for permission to sell alcohol.

All premises wanting to serve alcohol are legally required to obtain a licence before selling alchol in their shop, premises or restaurant.

As part of the process all application must be published on the Public Notices Portal to give members of the community the opportunity to comment or raise concerns about the applications.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/

The 5 applications currently being considered by Liverpool City Council are:

Cafe bar applies to extend alcohol licence

Cafeteria Castro Ltd. has applied for a variation of a Premises Licence for Cafeteria Castro 8a Hackins Hey, Liverpool L2 2AW. The application covers the following: Replacement all of the conditions in Annex 2, an increase to the hours of the retail sale of alcohol on/off the premises until midnight, the addition of late-night refreshment and the removal of recorded music from the premises licence.

Cocktail bar applies for licence for new North John Street venue

NORTH JOHN COCKTAIL CO LTD has applied for a Premises Licence for 6 North John Street, Liverpool.

The application to Liverpool City Council covers the following licensable activities : 1. To provide for the sale of alcohol ON and OFF the premises on Monday to Sunday from 9am to 2am. To provide for regulated entertainment on Monday to Sunday from 11am to 2am. To provide for Late Night Refreshment on Monday to Sunday from 11pm to 2am.

Restaurant boss applies to update trading name of Liverpool venue to The Ivy

The Ivy Liverpool Brasserie. | The Ivy Liverpool Brasserie

Notice is hereby given that Troia (UK) Restaurants Limited in respect of Premises to be known as The Ivy & The Ivy Asia, 31 Castle Street, Liverpool, L2 4TA applied to Liverpool City Council for a Variation of a Premises Licence.

The proposed variation is: To vary the layout of the premises in accordance with plans submitted with the application; and To update the trading name of the premises to: “The Ivy & The Ivy Asia”.

Permitted hours and licensable activities remain as existing. Please see the full application for details.

Any representations regarding the above-mentioned application must be received in writing by Liverpool City Council, Licensing and Public Protection, Cunard Building, Water Street, Liverpool, L3 1AH or can be submitted online via www.liverpool.gov.uk/licensingrepresentations by no later than 6th October 2025 stating the grounds for representation.

New venue licence application submitted to city council

Notice is hereby given that Thomas Waite has applied for to Liverpool City Council for the grant of a Premises Licence in respect to the premises: 3-4 Cavern Walks Arcade, Mathew Street, Liverpool, L2 6RE.

The licence, if granted, will permit the following licensable activities: - The retail sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises. - Live music indoors. - Record music indoors.

The premises will be open to the public between the hours of: Mon - Sat, 9am to 11pm.

Entertainment venue applies to vary premises licence

The arcade has a range of activities. | Emma Dukes for LiverpoolWorld

Gravity Fitness Ltd, Trading as ‘Gravity MAX’ (Liverpool) Has applied for a variation of a premises licence for:Gravity Fitness Ltd, Trading As ‘GRAVITY MAX’ Unit 15, 42 Lord Street, Liverpool. L2 1TA

For the following licensable activities:1) Supply of Alcohol - 7 days per week, 10:00 - 00:002) Late Night Refreshment - Fridays & Saturdays, 23:00 - 02:003) Live Music Performances - 7 days per week, 10:00 - 00:004) Playing of Recorded Music - 7 days per week, 07:00 - 02:00- Variation to existing Security Conditions- Variation to existing Outdoor Area Conditions.

