Asda has revealed its unmissable Easter Egg deals for 2023, including the return of its unmissable four for £10 mix and match offer on selected large Easter Eggs. Chocolate-lovers will be able to get their hands on top brands including Cadbury, Thorntons and Galaxy eggs for just £2.50 each.
The supermarket is also running a two for £8 on giant eggs which includes favourites such as the Maltesers Chocolate Bunny Extra Large Easter Egg (£4.50), Cadbury White Chocolate Easter Egg (£4.50) and Kinder Surprise Disney Frozen Easter Egg (£4.50). When shopping with the Asda Rewards app, customers can pick up Asda’s Good Housekeeping award-winning eggs including the extra special extra thick honeycomb, pretzel, almond milk Easter Egg for £7.00 each.
For those looking for something more luxurious shoppers can pick up a premium egg like the Lindt Milk Chocolate and Gold Bunny for £10. However, shoppers need to be quick as the mix-and-match deals are only running until April 9.
Asda Easter egg deals - 4 for £10
Cadbury Twirl Orange Chocolate Easter Egg
Maltesers Teasers Milk Chocolate Large Easter Egg
M&Ms Chocolate and Peanut Large Easter Egg
Thorntons Milk Chocolate Dinosaur Easter Egg
Galaxy Minstrels Milk Chocolate Large Easter Egg
Terry’s Chocolate Orange Easter Egg & Mini Eggs
Asda two for £8 Easter egg deal
Maltesers Chocolate Bunny Extra Large Easter Egg
Cadbury White Chocolate Easter Egg
Kinder Surprise Disney Frozen Easter Egg
Asda premium eggs - £7
Extra Special Extra Thick Honeycomb, Pretzel & Almond Milk Chocolate Easter Egg
Extra Special Raspberry & Marshmallow White Chocolate Easter Egg
Extra Special Peppermint Egg
Cocoa Nib Dark Chocolate Easter Egg
Asda £10 luxury eggs
Lindt Milk Chocolate
Gold Bunny
Cadbury Giant Daim Inclusion Easter Egg