Barbie is hitting UK cinemas soon.. celebrate the release in style with a staycation at any of these pink-themed dream house’s

Barbie - the movie, is just weeks away from premiering at UK cinemas and there’s no better way to celebrate than living the iconic doll’s ‘dream’ lifestyle in one of the many Barbie-inspired property rentals on the market.

With demand for pink ‘dream’ house rentals soaring through the roof, experts at Big House Experience have compiled a guide to Barbie-inspired homes for hire in the UK - meaning you don’t have to travel to California to get your fix.

The first home, located in Suffolk, is Barbie’s Malibu mansion meets Soho Farmhouse. With a beautiful pink facade and a rustic farmhouse feel, this place is full of charm and the addition of modern features makes you feel right at home.

Barlemoor House is next on the list and is situated within the magical moorland setting of Exmoor National Park, North Devon. Despite being a traditional country house, it has been newly built with all the mod cons you could want for a UK staycation - from a SONOS surround system to underfloor heating, and a 50” smart TV to an all-important wine cooler.

Lastly, the Tally Hoo House in Wiltshire is a converted from 17th-century stables boasting a beautiful blend of bright Fuschia furnishings with baby pink decoration to satisfy the fans of everyone’s favourite doll.

Gareth Allen, Director and Founder of Big House Experience commented: “There is no surprise that demand for Barbie-themed homes is suddenly increasing in popularity as we approach the release of the highly-anticipated film.

“It is great to see that those who want to get together with their family and friends over the summer do not have to work out a way to get to Malibu when they can get the full experience here in the UK.”

If you want to stay in any of the homes featured in this article, visit the Big House Experience website.

1 . Suffolk Farmhouse - £5,193 for 3 nights Suffolk Farmhouse - £5,193 for 3 nights

2 . Suffolk Farmhouse is nestled away amongst 5,000 acres of parkland which you are free to explore on foot or on one of the complimentary Pashley bicycles Suffolk Farmhouse is nestled away amongst 5,000 acres of parkland which you are free to explore on foot or on one of the complimentary Pashley bicycles

3 . Barlemoor House - Suffolk - £3,060 for 3 nights Barlemoor House - £3,060 for 3 nights

4 . Barlemoor House sleeps up to 18 people - including your four-legged friends Barlemoor House sleeps up to 18 people - including your four-legged friends

Next Page Page 1 of 2