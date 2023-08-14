Bob Dylan has put his 16-bedroom Highland retreat on the market - find out what £3,000,000 will get you

Bob Dylan’s Highland estate, located near Nethy Bridge, is up for sale for a striking £3 million. The legendary singer-songwriter has co-owned the property with his brother, David Zimmerman, for almost 20 years

According to Knight Frank agent Tom Stewart-Moore, Dylan and his younger brother bought the home as UK base but haven’t been able to visit since the COVID-19 pandemic. “They’ve not been able to use it in recent years, and that’s the reason for the sale. Up until about pre-Covid times, Bob and his brother would normally go there for a few weeks a year,” he said.

Aultmore House is an Edwardian mansion flanked by 25 acres of Cairngorm National Park. The 18,357-square-foot residence was originally built between 1911 and 1915 and has a tremendous history from acting as a convalescent home during the Second World War to later housing foreign students finishing school.

The estate features two stone gazebos, a pair of secondary accommodations and a central fountain. Meanwhile, lucky residents will get to observe the decadent walled garden and a picturesque pond.

The 16-bedroom residence retains much of its original features, from marble fireplaces in most of the reception rooms to archways and timber flooring throughout. The property also enjoys a billiard room, drawing room, and formal dining area.

If you’d like to own Bob Dylan’s Aultmore House retreat - make your enquiry on 01312 687689 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

