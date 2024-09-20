Brits more likely to open up over a pint than a text message or meal

Research of 2,000 adults has revealed 20 per cent are more inclined to talk about how they feel when on a long drive. | SWNS

Brits are more likely to open up in the pub than over a quiet meal or in a text conversation.

But doing so on a walk was rated highest by respondents (46 per cent) and 24 per cent feel over a meal is the ideal time to open up, while 30 per cent prefer to share their feelings when they’re on the phone to someone, so they don’t have to see their reaction.

The research was commissioned by Three UK, which is backing Samaritans’ ‘Dawn Walk’, as part of their partnership with the charity.

Marking World Mental Health Day next month, Dawn Walk is a 5k challenge taking place between the 10th - 13th October, that encourages people to take part in something that could benefit their wellbeing, while also raising vital funds for the life-saving service.

Juliet Callaghan, from Three UK, said: “Research suggests that people tend to prefer opening up whilst doing an activity. Walking provides an opportunity for those who find it hard to articulate feelings face-to-face to open up and be vulnerable.”

32 per cent say they are comfortable sharing personal experiences with someone they’ve just met | SWNS

Talk over a pint

The research also revealed 34 per cent of adults find it hard to express their feelings because they don’t want to burden others with their problems.

Some 32 per cent simply find it uncomfortable, and 26 per cent have a fear of being judged if they share their innermost worries.

A third (32 per cent) say they are comfortable sharing personal experiences with someone they’ve just met, for example a trained professional.

People generally feel comfortable being on the receiving end of an emotive conversation - with 72 per cent saying they feel comfortable responding to someone’s emotions if they open up to them.

Encouragingly, 58 per cent say they have a strong support system of people they can talk to, according to the OnePoll figures.

Yet only 20 per cent are very confident in their ability to express their feelings verbally.

Juliet Callaghan, from Three UK, which has been in partnership with Samaritans since April 2021, added: “It can be hard to take the leap to talk about how you feel.

“In today's fast-paced world, many people find it easier to open up over the phone rather than in face-to-face conversations.

“Without the pressure of maintaining eye contact or observing immediate reactions, people often feel more comfortable sharing what’s on their minds.”

Showing you care and having patience make up some of the top listening tips from Samaritans | SWNS

Top 10 places Brits found comfortable opening up:

Going for a walk Over a drink/ in the pub Anywhere outside in nature Over a meal A long drive Talking on the phone rather than face-to-face Online/ over chat (e.g. WhatsApp or Messenger) Via text Driving on a short journey In the workplace / At my place of work

Top listening tips from Samaritans: ‘Shush’

Show you care: focus on the other person, make eye contact, remove all distractions Have patience: it may take time and several attempts before someone is ready to open up Use open questions: that need more than a yes/no answer and follow up, e.g. ‘Tell me more’ Say it back: to show you’ve understood, but don’t interrupt or offer a solution Have courage: don’t be put off by a negative response and don’t feel like you have to fill silence