Cillian Murphy and the team behind Peaky Blinders have hit out against a Ron DeSantis campaign video

Peaky Blinders and Cillian Murphy have denounced a “homophobic” video shared by Republican candidate Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign. The team behind the hit BBC show took to Twitter to slam the video, saying footage had been obtained ‘without permission’.

The video, posted last week, compares Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ record on LGBTQ issues with that of former President Donald Trump. The video was not produced by DeSantis’ team but shared on social media during the final days of Pride month.

The video appears to mock Donald Trump who called to remember the ‘outstanding contributions’ LGBT people have made to America while showing a clip of the former POTUS embracing the community in the wake of the 2016 mass shooting at gay nightclub Pulse.

The second half of the video attempts to present DeSantis in a masculine light by mixing news footage of the Florida Gov. with masculine clips from pop culture. The video stars a host of British actors, including Christian Bale and Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy.

On Wednesday (July 5), Cillian Murphy and the Peaky Blinders team, along with a host of bi-partisan LGBT politicians denounced the video, stating that the team ‘strongly disapprove’ of the content.

The statement reads: “On behalf of the partners of Peaky Blinders - Steven Knight, Cillian Muirphy, Caryn Mandbarch Productions, Tiger Aspect Productions, and Banijay Rights - we confirm the footage of Tommy Shelby’s character used within the video posted by Ron DeSantis’ campaign was obtained without permission or official licence.

