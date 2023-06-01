Disney dining plans, which were stopped during the pandemic, have now returned to Walt Disney World Florida beginning January 2024.

After a year-long absence due to the pandemic, Disney dining plans have finally returned, much to the excitement of fans. Disney Parks revealed the dining plans would return to Walt Disney World in Florida in January 2024, with reservations opening from Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

In a statement, Walt Disney World said there are two dining options both of which can be added to Disney Resort Hotel Packages for stays beginning on or after January 9, 2024,

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Walt Disney World News Today , the Disney dining plan costs $94.28 for adults and $29.69 for kids (ages three and up) per night, while the quick-service eating plan costs $57 for adults and $23.83 for kids per night.

Most Popular

The dining plans are available at more than 200 locations throughout the resort hotels, theme parks and selected locations at Disney Springs. It said they also include a wide choice of drinks with each meal as well as non-alcoholic beverages such as artisanal milkshakes and fresh smoothies.

Here’s everything you need to know about Disney dining plans and how to purchase them.

How do dining plans work?

First, your meals and snacks are loaded onto your Disney band or card. Then, touch your

Advertisement

Advertisement

Disney band or card to the magic point when making a purchase. The server will then give you a receipt showing your updated meal balance.

Meals and snacks can be redeemed at any time during your stay. Unused meals and snacks will roll over day to day and expire at midnight on the reservation checkout date.

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida (Photo by Todd Anderson/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

Dining plans - how to buy

Purchase a Holiday Package - Choose a Disney Resort Hotel Package that includes a dining plan (valid only for arrivals on or after January 9, 2024). Add to an Existing Reservation - Call to modify your reservation to upgrade to a Disney Resort Hotel Package that includes a dining plan (valid only for arrivals on or after 9th January 2024).

If you book an early booker package , you can still purchase a dining plan and add to your booking, and use your Dining & Merchandise credit to boost it.

Advertisement

Advertisement