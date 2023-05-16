Eamonn Holmes has slammed his former co-stars Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby after the pair reunited on This Morning despite fallout rumours swirling

Eamonn Holmes has slammed his former This Morning co-stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. Holmes made the move to GB News from ITV in January 2022.

His words come as both Schofield and Willoughby returned for work as usual on Monday morning (May 15) despite reportedly being embroiled in a huge falling out, with rumours that the pair ‘barely speak’ off camera.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They were all smiles on the show, and got through without any obvious signs that there was tension between them, but viewers did note that Willoughby was ‘visibly uncomfortable’ during This Morning’s Monday show.

Most Popular

Holmes said “I think there should’ve been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors. The public surely have sussed that there’s no chemistry, that there’s a broken fit between the two of them.

“This Morning does not depend on who presents it. It’s an institution. It will carry on no matter who presents it, and anybody can check the viewing figures. There’s no difference between whether they present it or anyone else.”

Last week, Schofield released a statement that reportedly ‘blindsided’ his Dancing on Ice co-host. He said: "As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends - as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us.