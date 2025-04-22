Eight in 10 Brits have experienced chronic aches and pains - say life is 'on hold'

Over half have suffered discomfort for more than a year | Tom Maddick / SWNS

Eight in 10 Brits have experienced chronic aches and pains – with a third admitting their lives are currently ‘on hold’ as a result.

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed over half (53 per cent) have suffered discomfort for more than a year, with 24 per cent claiming aches and pains had stopped them from doing what they enjoy in life and a quarter saying they have had to stop working.

This rises to 42 per cent of 55 to 64-year-olds, while 38 per cent of 35 to 44-year-olds have had to reduce their hours or change roles as a result of poor health.

Of those affected, a quarter (26 per cent) have arthritis, of which 43 per cent admitted it impacted their ability to work as they normally would.

A quarter of people suffering with aches and pains have experienced financial stress as a result.

Yet, 71 per cent of people whose work lives have been affected by aches and pains believe they would return to normal work once they get access to the treatment and care they need - such as hip and knee replacements for arthritis.

Jim Easton, chief executive of Practice Plus Group hospitals, which commissioned the research, said: “We often downplay ‘aches and pains’ but they amount to a significant impact on people’s quality of life.

“This research has revealed huge numbers of people living with chronic aches and pains affecting every area of their personal and working lives.

"This is why it’s so important we help people access the treatment and care they need, whether that’s NHS and reducing waiting lists, or making private healthcare more affordable - because people’s lives are on hold.”

When it came to personal lives, almost half (46 per cent) of those with health issues have difficulties with everyday tasks such as shopping or housework, and 42 per cent lean on others for support more than they’d like.

More broadly, of all respondents to experience a health issue that’s impacted everyday life – sleeping comfortably, walking long distances, or even sitting or standing for prolonged periods was difficult, according to the OnePoll.com data.

While the parents and grandparents polled struggled to physically keep up with their kids and grandkids respectively, with a fifth feeling guilty for not being as involved as they’d like.

Almost half of sufferers have difficulties with everyday tasks | Shutterstock

“People's lives are on hold”

An example of such a negative impact such ailments can have on everyday life is that of Linda Hand, 58, from Stamford, Lincolnshire.

A self-employed property surveyor, her work is physically demanding, needing to keep fit and agile to climb ladders and crawl through loft spaces.

However, crippling joint pain in her hips and knees stopped her in her tracks, resulting in lost earnings and financial stress.

Her GP advised that the prospect of surgery at her local NHS hospital could be up to a four-year wait due to her relatively young age.

Linda said: “I was very depressed. By this point, I couldn’t work, drive, or walk due to excruciating hip pain.

“Seeing how broken the NHS is and how long I would have to wait for a hip replacement, I felt hopeless.

“At 58, I was starting to think of myself as just getting old and resigning myself to a life of pain while waiting for surgery.”

Linda looked into a local private hospital but couldn’t afford it. She then found Wellsoon from Practice Plus Group, which has a hospital in Barlborough, Derbyshire, a two-hour drive away, and could afford her total hip replacement.

She said: “We are by no means rich and paying for surgery was a big consideration, but I am so glad I went for it. I’m now recovering well and have felt like myself again for the first time in ages.

“I’m able to earn again, which I wouldn’t have been had I not paid to have surgery sooner.

“I’m enjoying playing Padel, doing Pilates, walking and swimming. I feel my new hip has given me my life back.”

Jim Easton, from Practice Plus Group hospitals, added: “We see a lot of self-employed people like Linda choosing our Wellsoon private surgery as it’s very easy to compare the cost of the operation with a loss of earnings over time.

“Following the recent budget, I expect we’ll see more people take action to get their lives back on track as they’re trapped between not reaching their earning potential, and waiting for the NHS lists to come down.

“I would urge people to ask their GP to compare waiting times at different hospitals under the ‘patient choice’ initiative to get seen as soon as possible- and if considering going private, compare prices within an hour or two of where you live and look for price certainty in what you’ll pay.”