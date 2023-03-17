ITV crime drama Grace is set to appear on our screens again this week

ITV crime drama Grace is set to appear on our screens again this week with the fan-favourite renewed for a third season. John Simm will reprise his role as the Brighton-based detective superintendent Roy Grace.

Based on the award-winning novel by Peter James, Grace is set in Brighton and Hove and follows a downtrodden detective (John Simm) haunted by his wife’s disappearance. The show’s critically-acclaimed screenwriter Russell Lewis is stepping down for this season with Ben Court, Caroline Ip and Ed Whitmore taking over.

Season three comprises three episodes with a run time of 120 minutes each. Here’s everything you need to know about Grace season three.

Grace season three release date

The third season of the ITV detective series Grace returns on Sunday, March 19.

Grace season three cast

Ds Roy Grace - John Simm

Ds Glenn Branson - Richie Campbell

Ds Norman Potting - Craig Parkinson

Ds Bella Moy - Laura Elphinstone

Cleo Morey - Zoe Tapper

Ds Nick Nicholl - Brad Morrison

Acc Cassian Pewe - Sam Hoare

Kevin Spinella - Alexander Cobb

Acc Alison Vosper - Rakie Ayola

Rachel Ryan - Heather Foster

Johnny Kerridge - Thomas Coombes

Mimi - Boni Adeliyi

Rollo Mercer - Luke Norris

Mingo - Max Krupski

Punt - Jay Oliver

Yip Badger - Andy Apollo

Oliver Starling - Ben Wiggins

Soit Officer - Charlotte Workman

Jack Skerrit Jack Pierce

Di Sid Barrow Rob Jarvis

Anna Jo Herbert

Roxy Charlotte Christof

Detective Marcel Kullen Ernest

Gromov Sasha - Kiera Lester

Maggie - Joanna Brooks

Dominic Pope - Nicholas Tizzard

Pippa Starling - Claudia Jolly

Jesse - Molly Harris

Ryan Tyler- Jo Richardson

Bo - Rai Endah

Grace season three plot

An official series synopsis reads: “As East Sussex police bid farewell to ACC Alison Vosper, the announcement of her replacement is not welcome news for Grace. Shaken by the recent sighting of Sandy, Roy attempts to get closer to the truth while trying to move forward with Cleo, as he is drawn into three sinister investigations.

“A chilling serial offender from Grace’s past, a road traffic accident which unleashes a web of vengeance and a shocking murder attempt on the Brighton music scene, all test Grace’s skill as past and present collide for Roy, forcing him to confront old memories and learn from previous mistakes.”

Grace season 3 how to watch

The first of three episodes will air on Sunday 19th March, at 8pm on ITV1. The following two episodes will air weekly thereafter.

