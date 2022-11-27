How to vote for your I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! jungle King or Queen - explained

Just like that, the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! finale is almost here and now the final three celebrities will battle it out to be crowned King or Queen of the jungle. The series saw the long-awaited return to Australia for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

This year the campmates included the likes of DJ Chris Moyles, Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, Jill Scott and more. However, one particular addition to the cast caused quite the stir in and out of the camp, that being former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Advertisement

The last episode - which airs tonight (November 27) - is described as one not to miss with the TV guide saying: “It is the final of the survival challenge for the famous faces after three weeks of facing their fears and braving everything that’s been thrown at them at their camp in Australia.”

Most Popular

While the 2022 series is coming to a close, fans can already look forward to an extra special 2023 series of the show. The ‘All Stars’ edition will be filmed in South Africa and will see previous campmates from the past 20 years of the show return to the scary jungle and do it all again.

So after three weeks of jungle life, it is time for viewers to make their minds up and vote for their I’m a Celeb champ. Here’s how viewers at home can vote for their winner, via app, phone, or text.

How to vote during I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2022 final?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hosts Ant & Dec will instruct the viewers during the programme when the voting is open and when it closes and you are no longer able to vote for your favourite celebrity. Those voting on the app will get five free votes and can vote for their winner now.

Assuming the voting system stays the same for the final, ITV ’s website has explained the options as follows:

Phone (PRTS)

The I'm A Celeb campmates for 2022. From left, Mike Tindall MBE, Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Boy George, Chantelle Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, Babatunde Aleshe and Jill Scott MBE. Seann Walsh and Matt Hancock, not pictured, were late arrivals in the jungle. Picture: Lifted Entertainment/ITV.

Advertisement

“Dial the premium rate ‘09’ numbers of your chosen celebrity/celebrities as stated in the Programme and follow instructions. You will hear a short message thanking you for your vote. Each phone vote costs 50 pence plus your network access charge.”

Mobile short dial codes (MSDC)

Advertisement

“UK mobile users dial the 7-digit number which is the MSDC for the chosen celebrity/celebrities as displayed in the Programme and listen to the recorded message which confirms the MSDC vote. Each vote via a UK mobile to a MSDC costs 50 pence.

“MSDC voting is only available from a mobile phone. It is not possible to vote by calling the MSDCs from a landline or via any other method.”

Advertisement

Mobile app

“Users of Apple mobile devices with iOS for iPhones, iPod Touch, iPads or iPad minis and users of mobile devices with Android may download the latest version of the official I’m a Celebrity app from the relevant app store (App store or the Google Play store). Users will be redirected to www.itv.com/vote (the “website”) and should follow the instructions to cast their vote for each voting event.

Users will be required to register on the website before being able to vote. Download of the App is free although data charges from the user’s network operator may apply as well as internet service provider’s fees when users access the internet.

Each voting window will open and close as indicated in the Programme, in the App and/or in any other ITV programme(s) as applicable.” 15p from each paid vote will go to the ITV’s Britain Get Talking charity partners and will be split between registered charities as follows: Campaign Against Living Miserably, MIND (The National Association for Mental Health) and YoungMinds Trust (30% each) and Scottish Association for Mental Health (10%).

Advertisement

Advertisement

If there are technical or other issues with the votes, the promoter reserves the right to discount the votes (as applicable) and announce the result of the vote without including those affected votes.

Who is in the final of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2022?

Three contestants now remain in the jungle and head into tonight’s (November 27) final episode, the celebrities still in the running to win the show are…

Owen Warner

Advertisement

Warner is known for playing the role of Romeo Nightingale in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks. The Leicester-born 23-year-old has a phobia of snakes and said he would come into the jungle with a positive but resilient attitude.

Before heading in, he said: “If someone is out of order, then I will say something. But I don’t want it to cause any tension and hopefully they will stop. I don’t think I will cry either in the jungle but then again I cry at most films and sometimes even new food."

Advertisement

Jill-Scott

Scott is a former professional footballer who lifted the Euro 2022 trophy with the Lionesses earlier this year. She spent a big chunk of her career with Manchester City where she made over 150 appearances and won three FA WSL Cups, one WSL title and three FA Women’s Cups.

Advertisement

She said: “I am intrigued as to how I will react in the trials. I don’t like rats or snakes and if I had to be underground that would be scary.”

Matt Hancock, MP

The former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care caused controversy when he entered the jungle at the same time as comedian Sean Walsh. Matt Hancock has since been stripped of the Conservative party whip and is now an independent MP in the House of Commons.

The 44-year-old was in charge of managing the NHS’ response to the Covid-19 pandemic until he was forced to resign in June 2021 when video footage of him having an affair with an aide emerged. At the time, the public were told not to break social distancing rules with anyone outside their domestic bubble - Mr. Hancock’s aide was outside his bubble and he was subsequently forced to resign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When is the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2022 finale?