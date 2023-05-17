Here’s why Beyoncé’s fans think the singer is releasing a hair brand in honour of her mother

Beyoncé fans think the singer is launching a hair brand after she posted a cryptic picture on Instagram. In the image, Beyoncé is holding a piece of her hair in front of a mirror while also gripping onto a curling wand – but that’s not the only hint she gave.

Beyoncé shared a few images to her 308million followers on Instagram, which has left fans speculating that she’s releasing a hair brand in honour of her mother. Alongside a couple of hair-related images, Beyonce posted a hand-written statement, signing it off with a heart and B: “How many of ya’ll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?

“Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon.

“I saw first hand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women.

“Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

While lots of fans have speculated the singer, who is currently in Cardiff for her Renaissance tour, is releasing a hair brand, others are more unsure. One wrote in a comment with a wishing star emoji: “I’m just ready to slick my edges in solidarity Bey!”

What did Beyonce’s parents do?

Beyoncé’s parents are Tina and Mathew Knowles. Her mother Tina is an American businesswoman, fashion designer and philanthropist.

She married Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles, in 1980 but the couple divorced in 2011. Beyoncé’s father was the manager of Destiny’s Child and is also an American record executive, businessman and university lecturer.

When does Beyonce’s tour in UK start?

Beyoncé is currently touring the UK with her Renaissance World Tour. The singer is kicking off her tour on Wednesday, May 17 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium – here’s a full list of her UK dates in 2023.