It will be the pairs second child together after welcoming son Cree in 2020, whilst Rio shares three kids with his ex wife who sadly died in 2015

Kate Ferdinand has confirmed she is expecting her second child with husband Rio. The ex The Only Way Is Essex star took to Instagram on Sunday morning (January 29) to confirm the news.

Kate, and football pundit Rio got married back in 2019 and the pair already share a two-year son together. Now the 31-year-old is set to become a mother again after revealing her baby news on social media, pulling away her coat to reveal the bump.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rio established himself as one of England’s finest footballers and for a brief period of time, was one of the world’s most expensive players after his transfer to Manchester United from Leeds back in 2002.

Most Popular

It will be his fifth child after his son was born back in December 2020. He shared Lorenz, 16, Tate, 14 and Tia, 11 with his ex-wife Rebecca Ellison who sadly died due to breast cancer in 2015 aged just 34.

Kate shared their exciting news with her 1.4 million followers via Instagram and the well-wishes soon poured in. Expectant mother Molly-Mae Hague said, “Congratulations Kate” paired with a white love heart.