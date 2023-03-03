King Charles and The Queen Consort will undertake their first State visit of their reign at the end of the month - here’s their full schedule

Buckingham Palace has announced The King and Queen Consort will make their first State visit of King Charles’s reign at the end of this month. King Charles and Camilla will visit France and Germany to celebrate the relationship between the three countries.

The visit will include engagements in Paris, Bordeaux, Berlin, Brandenburg and Hamburg to provide an opportunity to demonstrate the ways the United Kingdom is working in partnership with the two countries. The Royal couple will reflect on ways to tackle climate change, respond to the conflict in Ukraine and seize trade and investment opportunities.

Their Majesties visit will include engagements to highlight the importance of sustainability and community – key themes which have been embraced by citizens of all our countries. Meanwhile, there will also be opportunities to reflect on the sacrifices and challenges of our shared past, out of which has come an enduring legacy of cooperation and reconciliation.

King Charles and the Queen Consort will travel to France from Sunday, March 26, until March 29. They will undertake engagements in Paris during that time and visit Bordeaux on Tuesday 28.

The State Visit Programme - full schedule

List of French programme highlights

The King and The Queen Consort will join President and Mrs Macron for a ceremony of Remembrance and wreath laying at the Arc de Triomphe.

His Majesty will address Senators and members of the National Assembly at the French Senate.

Her Majesty, together with Mrs Macron, will officially open the new Manet and Degas exhibition at the Musée d’Orsay.

Their Majesties will be guests of honour at a State Banquet hosted by President and Mrs Macron at the Chateau de Versailles.

His Majesty will witness first-hand the devastation caused by last summer’s wildfires on the outskirts of Bordeaux, hearing from emergency workers and the local community about their experiences.

Their Majesties will mark the opening of the British Consulate in Bordeaux and meet members of the local French and British communities.

The Royal couple will tour an organic vineyard, which has pioneered a sustainable approach to winemaking.

Their Majesties will arrive in Berlin on Wednesday, March 29. On Thursday 30, they will undertake engagements in Berlin and Brandenburg, before heading to Hamburg on Friday, March 31.

List of Germany programme highlights -

A ceremonial welcome by President Steinmeier and Frau Büdenbender at the Brandenburg Gate

Their Majesties will be guests of honour at a State Banquet, hosted by the President and his wife at Schloss Bellevue.

His Majesty will address the Bundestag, the German Federal Parliament;

His Majesty will meet refugees who recently arrived from Ukraine and hear about the support Germany provides for them;

Her Majesty, accompanied by Frau Büdenbender, will visit the Komische Oper in Berlin, to learn more about the opera company’s outreach projects and community engagement;

In Brandenburg, His Majesty will meet representatives from a joint German/U.K. military unit and see a demonstration of their bridge-building amphibious vehicles;

In Hamburg, Their Majesties will visit the St. Nikolai Memorial, the remains of a church which was destroyed when the Allies bombed the city during the Second World War. His Majesty and the President will lay wreaths during a short ceremony of remembrance.

His Majesty will learn more about the port of Hamburg’s adoption of green technologies, meeting representatives from some of the firms involved.