Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
1 hour ago Drake Bell missing: Nickelodeon star reported ‘endangered’ by police
2 hours ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
3 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
3 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
4 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93

King Charles III coronation: Liverpool’s upcoming Eurovision Village to screen the historic event live

Eurovision Village, which will open in Liverpool in May, has been chosen along with dozens of other settings to screen the coronation of King Charles III across the UK.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 13th Apr 2023, 17:04 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 17:05 BST

Liverpool’s Eurovision Village is to stage a free, live screening of the coronation of King Charles III. A huge screen will be installed at the location at the city’s Pier Head so that people can watch the historic event as it unfolds on May 6.

Eurovision Village, which has been created as part of the international song contest coming to Liverpool in May, is one of dozens of locations chosen to screen the coronation across the UK. Also in the North West region are Parliament Square in Oldham and Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester.

More than £1m in funding was made available for the screenings by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The Coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May.

Most Popular

    “These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event.”

    It was also announced this week that a new immersive light and sound show displaying the Crown Jewels will tour the country as part of plans to tell the story of coronations to thousands of people. ‘Crown and Coronation’, produced by Historic Royal Palaces and Luxmuralis, will explore the history of coronations in an immersive show which it is planning to project on some of the country’s most famous landmarks.

    The programme will launch by being projected onto the Tower of London in the autumn before touring the length and breadth of the country, with more details on the show yet to be announced.

    When is the coronation of King Charles III?

    The Coronation of the King and Queen Consort will take place on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. They will be crowned in the same location as the late Queen 70 years ago.

    Full list of UK venues that will screen the coronation of King Charles III

    The following venues across the UK will screen the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.

    The coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6The coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6
    The coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6

    North West

    • Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester
    • Parliament Square, Oldham
    • Eurovision Village on the Pier Head, Liverpool

    North East

    • Keel Square / Park Lane, Sunderland City Centre
    • Washington Galleries, Sunderland
    • Hylton Castle, Sunderland
    • Backhouse Park, Sunderland
    • Rectory Park, Coalfields, Sunderland
    • Barnes Park - Sunderland
    • Times Square, Newcastle Upon Tyne
    • Alnwick Castle, Northumberland
    • Darlington Market Square, Darlington

    Yorkshire and Humber

    • City Hall, Hull
    • Trinity Market, Hull
    • City Park, Bradford
    • Piece Hall, Halifax
    • St Peter’s Parish Church, Huddersfield
    • Dewsbury Library, Dewsbury
    • Millenium Square, Leeds
    • Pontefract Castle, Wakefield
    • Peace Gardens, Sheffield
    • The Glass Works, Barnsley

    South West

    • Bristol Cathedral, Bristol
    • Bristol and Bath Science Park, South Gloucestershire
    • Lower Gardens, Bournemouth
    • Baiter Park, Poole
    • The Quomps, Christchurch
    • The Barbican, Plymouth

    South East

    • Jubilee Square, Brighton
    • Holland Park, Kensington and Chelsea, London
    • Valence Park, Dagenham, London
    • Walpole Park, Ealing, London

    East of England

    • The Commemoration Hall, Huntingdon
    • Peterborough Cathedral and Cathedral Gardens, Peterborough
    • Ely Cathedral, Ely

    Midlands

    • Centenary Square, Birmingham
    • Broadgate, Coventry
    • Himley Hall,  Dudley
    • Sandwell Valley Showground,  Sandwell
    • The Core, Solihull
    • Derby Cathedral, Derby
    • Smithfield, Hanley City Centre, Stoke-on-Trent
    • Nottingham Castle, Nottingham
    • De Montfort University, Leicester

    Wales

    • Cardiff Castle, Cardiff
    • Roald Dahl Plass, Cardiff

    Scotland

    • Edinburgh (location TBC)
    • Glasgow Cathedral, Glasgow

    Northern Ireland

    • Belfast City Hall, Belfast
    • People’s Park, Ballymena
    • Town Park, Larne
    • Marine Gardens, Carrickfergus
    • Market Square, Lisburn
    • Bessbrook Town Hall, Bessbrook
    • Antrim Castle Gardens, Antrim
    • Jordanstown Loughshore Park, Newtownabbey
    • Coleraine Town Hall, Coleraine
    Related topics:Charles IIICoronationLiverpoolPeople