Eurovision Village, which will open in Liverpool in May, has been chosen along with dozens of other settings to screen the coronation of King Charles III across the UK.

Liverpool’s Eurovision Village is to stage a free, live screening of the coronation of King Charles III. A huge screen will be installed at the location at the city’s Pier Head so that people can watch the historic event as it unfolds on May 6.

Eurovision Village, which has been created as part of the international song contest coming to Liverpool in May , is one of dozens of locations chosen to screen the coronation across the UK. Also in the North West region are Parliament Square in Oldham and Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester .

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than £1m in funding was made available for the screenings by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport . Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The Coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May.

Most Popular

“These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event.”

It was also announced this week that a new immersive light and sound show displaying the Crown Jewels will tour the country as part of plans to tell the story of coronations to thousands of people. ‘Crown and Coronation’, produced by Historic Royal Palaces and Luxmuralis , will explore the history of coronations in an immersive show which it is planning to project on some of the country’s most famous landmarks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The programme will launch by being projected onto the Tower of London in the autumn before touring the length and breadth of the country, with more details on the show yet to be announced.

When is the coronation of King Charles III?

The Coronation of the King and Queen Consort will take place on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. They will be crowned in the same location as the late Queen 70 years ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Full list of UK venues that will screen the coronation of King Charles III

The following venues across the UK will screen the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6

Advertisement

Advertisement

North West

Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester

Parliament Square, Oldham

Eurovision Village on the Pier Head, Liverpool

North East

Keel Square / Park Lane, Sunderland City Centre

Washington Galleries, Sunderland

Hylton Castle, Sunderland

Backhouse Park, Sunderland

Rectory Park, Coalfields, Sunderland

Barnes Park - Sunderland

Times Square, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Alnwick Castle, Northumberland

Darlington Market Square, Darlington

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yorkshire and Humber

City Hall, Hull

Trinity Market, Hull

City Park, Bradford

Piece Hall, Halifax

St Peter’s Parish Church, Huddersfield

Dewsbury Library, Dewsbury

Millenium Square, Leeds

Pontefract Castle, Wakefield

Peace Gardens, Sheffield

The Glass Works, Barnsley

South West

Bristol Cathedral, Bristol

Bristol and Bath Science Park, South Gloucestershire

Lower Gardens, Bournemouth

Baiter Park, Poole

The Quomps, Christchurch

The Barbican, Plymouth

Advertisement

Advertisement

South East

Jubilee Square, Brighton

Holland Park, Kensington and Chelsea, London

Valence Park, Dagenham, London

Walpole Park, Ealing, London

East of England

The Commemoration Hall, Huntingdon

Peterborough Cathedral and Cathedral Gardens, Peterborough

Ely Cathedral, Ely

Advertisement

Advertisement

Midlands

Centenary Square, Birmingham

Broadgate, Coventry

Himley Hall, Dudley

Sandwell Valley Showground, Sandwell

The Core, Solihull

Derby Cathedral, Derby

Smithfield, Hanley City Centre, Stoke-on-Trent

Nottingham Castle, Nottingham

De Montfort University, Leicester

Wales

Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

Roald Dahl Plass, Cardiff

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scotland

Edinburgh (location TBC)

Glasgow Cathedral, Glasgow

Northern Ireland