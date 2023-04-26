The London Marathon has honoured one of its runners who took part in the annual event over the weekend following news of their sudden death. Steve Shanks, 45, who hailed from Bingham, Nottingham, passed away on Sunday, April 23, while travelling home from the race.

In a statement, London Marathon organisers said on Twitter that they were "deeply saddened to hear" the sudden news of his passing. They expressed “sincere condolences to Steve’s wife Jess and his family and friends”.

The tribute described Shanks to have been an "experienced runner" having completed "many marathons" over the years. He finished Sunday’s race with a time of 2:53:26. He sadly died on Sunday as he made his way home from the annual race in the capital.

The statement said: "Everyone at London Marathon Events was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden death of Steve Shanks as he travelled home on Sunday 23 April after taking part in the London Marathon. Steve, who was 45 and lived in Bingham, Nottingham, was a very experienced runner who had completed many marathons and finished on Sunday in 2:53:26.

"All involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express sincere condolences to Steve’s wife Jess, his family and friends. A fundraising page for the Multiple Sclerosis Society has been set up in Steve’s memory. The cause of death will be established later through medical examination. The family has asked for privacy and no further details will be released in accordance with their wishes."

With a goal of £2,500, £1,831 has already been raised for the Multiple Sclerosis Society in his memory. For those who want to contribute, the page is listed on GoFundMe .

Over the weekend, the London Marathon took over the capital with thousands of participants pounding the pavements to complete the 26.2 mile course across the city. This year marked the 43rd edition of the famous marathon.

It is also the first year the event returned to its usual spring slot after the coronavirus pandemic caused the event to be postponed over the past three years. From 2020 to 2022, the event took place over the autumn months.