An Only Fans model who murdered her boyfriend wants prison officers to listen to her ‘needs’ and allow overnight ‘conjugal visits’

An Only Fans model, who was sentenced to a minimum 18 years in prison for murdering her boyfriend, has complained she is being denied ‘conjugal visits’ from men. Abigail White, who was known for pioneering the early success of Only Fans, stabbed her boyfriend at their home in Kingswood.

Writing in the online national newspaper for prisoners, Inside Time, White said she was shocked prisons don’t allow partners into women’s jails. The mum-of-three said prison officers should take into account ‘her needs’ and allow men to stay overnight, the Daily Mail reports.

White wrote: "It has come to my attention, after recently being sentenced to 18 years, that prisons do not facilitate overnight stays for women prisoners and their partners. I think they should take into account and consideration our needs, and allow men and women to have overnight stays together.

"I would like to know what other prisoners think about this, as quite a few girls here agree,” she wrote.

In October 2022, Bristol Crown Court found White guilty of the murder of 22-year-old Bradley Lewis. The dad-of-four was found dead after a knife attack which took place in Chipperfield Drive at around 8.20pm on Friday, March 25.

During the trial, White told the court she made around £50,000 annually sharing content to Only Fans. The model said she previously stabbed her partner and didn’t know it was serious until "blood spurting out of him”.

Abigail White has been handed a life sentence for the murder of Bradley Lewis.