Tesco is making two major changes to its Clubcard loyalty scheme next month which shoppers will need to be aware of. Tesco has made several changes this year which has caused controversy among some loyal customers.

From moving to paperless coupons, and personalising vouchers, to changing the price of a meal deal, Tesco shoppers have been kept on their toes when it comes to keeping up with the changes. However, in just a couple of weeks, another major change is set to go ahead.

From June 14, the value of Tesco Clubcard points will change. At present, you can triple the value of your Clubcard points with most of Tesco’s partner firms. So, for example, £5 in Clubcard Points could get you a £15 voucher at a Zizzi branch, or towards cinema tickets.

However, from June 14 you will only be able to double your points meaning you will get less value for points. At present shoppers earn one Clubcard point for every £4 they spend in stores - and this looks like it will be staying the same.

However, Tesco also announced another change to Clubcard that will change the way shoppers earn Clubcard points from petrol. From June 14, filling up at a Tesco petrol station will earn you fewer points.

Instead of getting a Clubcard point for every £2 spent on filling up your tank, you will get a point for every two litres you buy. With two litres of unleaded petrol currently costing an average of £2.93 and diesel prices sitting at around £3.25, it means you will have to spend more on fuel to earn Clubcard points.

Tesco says millions of pounds worth of Clubcard vouchers are set to expire soon (image: AFP/Getty Images)