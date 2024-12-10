Politics, family matters, and religion are the topics most likely to lead to arguments during the Christmas holidays | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

Test your knowledge of the top talking points of 2024 with this topical quiz – including the rise of Swifty fever, 'Brat Summer' and that Willy Wonka experience – you know the one.

It's been another eventful year in the world of news - with heartwarming tales, shocking scandals, and milestone moments aplenty, but have you been paying attention?

Do you know where Noel Edmonds was spotted wearing odd shoes, and the name of the first blind contestant to dance on Strictly?

The quiz was developed by Readly, which also revealed the top 25 talking points of the last 12 months, including the US and UK election results, Taylor Swift’s epic live shows and the Oasis reunion.

It also emerged 19 per cent admit discussions or arguments regularly occur in the family during the sit down of the Christmas dinner, with 15 per cent admitting some topics are strictly ‘off-limits’.

Chris Couchman, head of content at the digital magazine and newspaper app, said: “Another year coming to an end and what a year it’s been. The highs and lows of 2024 have given us so much to reflect on, from unexpected triumphs to shocking controversies.

“As families gather this Christmas, it's inevitable that these defining moments will spark passionate debates and laughter alike.

“It’s a reminder of how the events of a single year can bring people together, even in disagreement.”

The study also found politics (31 per cent), family matters (25 per cent) and religion (15 per cent) are the topics most likely to lead to arguments during the Christmas holidays. Finances (15 per cent) and relationships (11 per cent) also ranked highly.

But 26 per cent try to calm the situation, while 24 per cent attempt to change the subject.

It also emerged 27 per cent 'can’t quite believe' some of the things that have happened this year, with the death of One Direction star Liam Payne, in Argentina, the most shocking for 37 per cent.

And a fifth have shared a major event or cultural phenomenon on social media this year. while 24 per cent claim an event has caused them to stop what they’re doing and photo or message someone to talk to them about it.

Two-thirds (65 per cent) like to keep up to date with current events, with sports the most popular news topic for 35 per cent.

Others polled, in the study of 2,000 adults surveyed through OnePoll, enjoy reading or hearing about politics (31 per cent) and entertainment (26 per cent).

News broadcasts on TV were found to be the place 52 per cent go to get their news and information from, while 51 per cent get their news from digital magazines and newspapers, 38 per cent tune into the radio and 29 per cent simply rely on word of mouth.

Chris Couchman from Readly, a magazine app with over 7,500 titles, added: “As we close the chapter on 2024, the power of storytelling whether shocking, inspiring, or divisive and the need for news from trusted, verified sources, has never been more evident.

“In an age where information travels faster than ever, it’s the things we read about and these shared experiences that keep us connected and curious with the world around us and sparks good conversation this Christmas time and beyond.”

Biggest talking points of 2024:

Donald Trump wins the US election Labour win the UK General Election Donald Trump is shot Liam Payne dies in Argentina Oasis reform and tickets become gold dust Swiftie Fever as Taylor Swift’s tour sweeps the UK First blind contestant on Strictly Luke Littler reaches the PDC darts final Popularity of Baby Reindeer on Netflix Nigel Farage being hit with milkshake Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split The disastrous ‘Willy Wonka experience’ Rachael Gunn the Australian scores zero in the breakdancing at the Olympics A pole vaulter fails because his willy is too big Snoop Dogg appears at the Olympics Banksy’s provocative art Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury split Rioter is hit in the privates with a brick The mysterious disappearance of wasps ‘Brat Summer’ Winner of 'World's Ugliest Dog' contest announced Ryan Gosling dresses as Beavis and Butthead Tortoise causes train delay Adult-only crisps released Noel Edmond pictured wearing odd shoes