CWU says action will take place in August and September unless the Royal Mail ‘gets real’ over pay rise

Over 115,000 postal workers will be taking part in the biggest strike of the summer as they demand a “dignified, proper pay rise”.

This comes just months after 50,000 RMT rail workers walked out, in what was the biggest rail strike in over three decades.

The decision to strike follows the union’s recent ballot for strike action, which saw members vote by 97.6% on a 77% turnout to take action.

The union is demanding that the Royal Mail give their staff adequate pay that can cover the cost of living crisis for workers.

A spokesperson for the Communication Workers Union said: “The management of Royal Mail Group decided to impose a 2% pay rise on its employees through executive action,those same employees who were given key worker status at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “Nobody takes the decision to strike lightly, but postal workers are being pushed to the brink.

“There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve.

“We can’t keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks.

“When Royal Mail bosses are raking in £758 million in profit and shareholders pocketing in excess of £400 million, our members won’t accept pleas of poverty from the company.

“Postal workers won’t meekly accept their living standards being hammered by greedy business leaders who are completely out of touch with modern Britain.

“They are sick of corporate failure getting rewarded again and again.

“The CWU’s message to Royal Mail’s leadership is simple – there will be serious disruption until you get real on pay.”

When are they striking?

Strikes are to be held across four days, with two days in August and two days in September.