Tripadvisor has named the Best of the Best Beaches for 2023 as part of its annual Travelers’ Choice Awards - with four UK beaches named in the top 25 in Europe

Just four UK beaches made the cut in Tripadvisor’s best beaches list for 2023. Analysing the tens of millions of reviews submitted by travellers over the past year, looking at the quality and quantity of ratings for beach experiences, Tripadvisor revealed travellers’ favourite beaches of the year.

The world’s best beach, according to the Tripadvisor community, is Baia do Sancho , located on the volcanic island of Fernando de Noronha, just over 200 miles off the coast of Brazil. Eagle Beach in Aruba, was named No. 2 in the world, one of two Caribbean beaches to make it into the top 10. Jumping to the otherside of the world, Cable Beach in Western Australia made it into the top three in the world.

In Europe, Reynisfjara Beach, in Iceland, claimed the top spot with Praia da Falesia in Portugal and Spiaggia dei Conigli, on the islands of Sicily coming second and third. Four UK beaches made the European list, including Gorleston-on-Sea beach, Weymouth beach, Fistral Beach in Newquay and Bournemouth beach.

The British beaches are in good company, listed alongside Spanish, Greek and Portuguese coastlines to be crowned as some of the best in Europe. Tripadvisor features approximately 1 billion reviews and opinions on approximately 8 million establishments and locations.

Tripadvisor best beaches in the world 2023

Baia do Sancho - Fernando de Noronha, Brazil Eagle Beach - Palm, Aruba Cable Beach - Broome, Australia Reynisfjara Beach - Vik, Iceland Grace Bay Beach - Grace Bay, Providenciales Praia da Falesia - Olhos de Agua, Portugal Radhanager Beach - Havelock Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Spiaggia dei Conigli- Lampedusa, Islands of Sicily Varadero Beach - Varadero, Cuba Ka’anapali Beach - Lahaina, Hawaii Siesta Beach - Siesta Key, Florida Driftwood Beach - Jekyll Island, Georgia Manly Beach - Sydney, Australia Seven Mile Beach - Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman La Concha Beach - San Sebastian - Donostia, Spain Kelingking Beach - Nusa Penida, Bali Playa de Muro Beach - Playa de Muro, Spain Playa Manuel Antonio - Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica Ipanema Beach - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Nungwi Beach - Nungwi, Tanzania Falassarna Beach - Falassarna, Greece Nissi Beach - Ayia Napa, Cyprus Playa Norte - Isla Mujeres Magens Bay - Magens Bay, St. Thomas Balos Lagoon - Kissamos, Greece

Tripadvisor best beaches in Europe 2023