Tyson Fury was quizzed by Newcastle YouTube star True Geordie over his decision to fight Derek Chisora in December - after his planned ‘Battle of Britain’ bout with Anthony Joshua collapsed.

Tyson Fury went on a foul mouthed rant before furiously storming off an interview with Newcastle YouTuber True Geordie. The spat began as the Manchester-born boxer was quizzed on his upcoming fight against Derek Chisora in the latest episode of the True Geordie Podcast.

The ‘Gypsy King’ has faced scrutiny recently after his planned ‘Battle of Britain’ bout with Anthony Joshua collapsed. Fury had issued the London prizefighter and his promoter Eddie Hearn with a series of deadlines in September which were not met.

Taking Joshua’s place is veteran Derek Chisora, who is scheduled to fight Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight championship at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3. Having already faced and easily beat the 38-year-old on two previous occasions, boxing fans are up in arms, questioning the suitability of the match-up.

One of those not happy with Fury’s decided opponent is YouTube personality True Geordie, real name Brian Davis, host of the True Geordie Podcast. The Newcastle-born social media man regularly covers the boxing, such as via Twitch livestream shows like The Knock Out.

The heavyweight champion made an appearance on the podcast via video link during his media round to promote the Chisora fight. The brief interview was uploaded on YouTube on Sunday (October 30). Finishing off the chat, a furious Fury told True Geordie: “I won’t be doing any more interviews with you t*sspot bearded baldheaded t*sser.”

Why did Tyson Fury storm off the True Geordie Podcast?

Over the course of the interview with Tyson Fury, True Geordie asked questions about the suitability of Derek Chisora as a challenger for the 34-year-old’s WBC heavyweight championship. The Newcastle-born personality referenced the pair’s last two meetings in 2011 and 2014 which were both one-sided contests in favour of The Gypsy King.

Geordie also regularly name-dropped the likes of Joe Joyce and the reigning WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk as better options for Tyson’s next opponent. The much-anticipated unification bout between Fury and the Ukrainian collapsed in January, with Tyson Fury revealing during the interview that it was Usyk’s request for a six-month training camp which saw the match-up fall by the wayside.

At one point during the interview, True Geordie had mentioned that he is a big fan of The Gypsy King and would love him to fight all the greats of his era before hanging up his gloves. Taking it the wrong way, Tyson Fury was having none of it when he said: “No matter what you say, or what people like you want to say about Derek Chisora, he’s achieved more in boxing and in fighting than ten men like you could ever achieve. So I’m not going to just let you sit here and slate somebody who’s fought the best fighters of this era just because he’s lost a few fights.”

“It is what it is. I’ll be fighting Chisora and if you don’t want to watch it then please don’t, and if you do, tune in. And if you don’t want to buy a ticket, don’t buy a ticket. And if you do, be like the rest of the 50 odd, 60 odd thousand that’s already bought tickets. I can’t let you, who’s probably never had a fight in your life, run Chisora down who’s fought everybody. I cannot let that happen.”