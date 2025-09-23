It comes as 24 per cent of over-50s feel more adventurous than they did in their 30s and 40s | Shutterstock

The top bucket list items for the over 50s in England include seeing the Northern Lights, travelling on the Orient Express – and stepping foot on all seven continents.

A poll of 2,000 adults aged 50 and over found many also hope to learn a new language or even pen their memoirs in their golden years.

Others are determined to finally master a musical instrument, float over stunning landscapes in a hot air balloon or swim alongside dolphins.

It emerged 24 per cent now feel more adventurous than they did in their 30s and 40s, while 43 per cent are keen to make up for lost time by doing the things they never had the chance to earlier.

The research was commissioned by Newmedica to mark National Eye Health Week (22-28 September), and it has also created a puzzle challenging Brits to find some of the most common bucket list entries for the over 50s.

The findings also revealed that barriers remain for 36 per cent, with cost (54 per cent) and health or fitness concerns (36 per cent) the main hurdles standing in their way.

One in 10 were worried that not being able to see clearly enough is stopping them from being able to tick items off their bucket list.

Despite this, only 53 per cent said they have regular eye examinations.

Can you spot some of the bucket list entries on the image below?

Reena Dave, a consultant ophthalmologist at the eye health clinic, said: “It’s inspiring to see so many people in their 50s and beyond embracing life with such energy and ambition.

“More than ever, older generations are healthier, better connected, and eager to make up for lost time by chasing experiences that once felt out of reach.

“Of course, as we age, challenges like health, mobility – and especially eyesight – can get in the way of ticking off those dream moments.

“That’s why it’s important to have an eye examination with your optometrist, at least once every two years to monitor any changes in your vision and detect any potential problems as early as possible.”

The study also revealed those polled currently have an average of seven items on their bucket lists – and have managed to tick off three since hitting 50.

For many, these included reconnecting with long-lost friends and family (31 per cent), or seeing a Broadway or West End show (20 per cent).

And for nine per cent, finally achieving the lifelong dream of flying in a helicopter.

Almost half (44 per cent) said it’s vital to keep working through their bucket lists as they get older, with 55 per cent admitting they’re more aware than ever that life is short.

More than half (53 per cent) want to make the most of life while they can, 46 per cent feel ticking things off helps keep them active and healthy – and 40 per cent don’t want to live with regrets.

In fact, 30 per cent revealed bucket lists have taken on greater importance since hitting half a century.

Over a third (37 per cent) felt a stronger sense of “now or never” after reaching the milestone, while 22 per cent wanted to mark the occasion in style.

But 54 per cent worry their physical health might one day stop them chasing their dreams, the survey carried out via OnePoll found.

With joint pain (38 per cent), loss of stamina (35 per cent) and poor eyesight (10 per cent) among the obstacles they fear could hold them back.

Almost a third (30 per cent) of people surveyed have already undergone cataract surgery or laser treatment in order to ensure they look after their vision and can continue to tick off items on their bucket list.

Reena Dave from Newmedica, which provides access to advanced eye care for NHS and private patients including cataracts and glaucoma treatment, added: “Our advice is to act upon any sight conditions promptly to continue living life to the full.

“If you require treatment, you optician will be able to discuss options with you so you can make an informed decision about the path you take.”

Top 25 bucket list items for over 50s

Seeing the Northern Lights Travelling on the Orient Express Taking a cruise (e.g. Mediterranean, Caribbean, around the world) Seeing the cherry blossoms in Japan Reconnecting with old friends or family Going on safari in Africa Visiting the Grand Canyon Attending a major world sporting event (e.g. Olympics, World Cup, Wimbledon) Taking a cross-country road trip (e.g. Route 66 in the USA) Visiting Machu Picchu Watching a Broadway or West End show Living abroad for a period of time Visiting the Pyramids of Giza Staying in an overwater bungalow in the Maldives or Bora Bora Tracing your family tree and visiting ancestral roots Seeing the Taj Mahal Learning a new language Going on a hot air balloon ride Writing a book or memoir Swimming with dolphins Witnessing a total solar eclipse Visiting all seven continents Exploring Antarctica Learning to play a musical instrument Flying in a helicopter