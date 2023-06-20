WhatsApp has introduced a groundbreaking feature which is set to address unwanted calls and texts from unknown numbers. The new addition will allow users to automatically silence undesirable calls such as spam.
Announcing the news on Tuesday, Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, said: “You can now automatically silence incoming calls from unknown contacts on WhatsApp for even more privacy and control.”
Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘Silence Unknown Callers’ feature…
What is the Silence Unknown Callers feature on WhatsApp
According to the WhatsApp website: “Silence Unknown Callers is designed to give you more privacy and control of your incoming calls. It helps to automatically screen out spam, scams, and calls from unknown people for increased protection.
“These calls will not ring on your phone, but will be visible in your Call list, in case it turns out to be someone important.”
How to use the Silence Unknown Callers feature on WhatsApp
To turn this feature on, users should go to Settings > Privacy > Calls and toggle the ‘Silence unknown caller’ option. While calls from unknown numbers will be automatically silenced, they will still appear in your notifications and call list so you can double check if it’s important.