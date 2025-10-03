Listen to Taylor Swift’s album - and thousands of others - for just 99p | Kate Green/Getty Images

Listen to Taylor Swift’s latest album without having to spend a fortune.

Taylor Swift has dropped her latest studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, and Swifties everywhere are eager to stream it. But with subscriptions piling up, listening doesn’t have to cost a fortune - especially if you take advantage of Amazon’s latest deal.

Amazon is currently offering an incredible £0.99 for four months for Prime Members and £0.99 for three months for Non-Prime Members with its Music Unlimited service.

That’s right, less than a pound for months of unlimited streaming of Taylor Swift’s new release and her full discography. After the promo ends, the service renews at the usual rates (£9.99/month for Prime members and £10.99/month for non-Prime members), but by then you’ll have had plenty of time to fall in love with every track.

This deal makes Amazon Music one of the cheapest and easiest ways to catch every note of Taylor Swift’s latest work without committing to a full-price subscription. If you’re not an Amazon user, there are other ways to listen.

Spotify offers a free tier with ads and a one-month Premium trial. After that, individual plans start at £11.99/month.

Apple Music gives new users a three-month free trial, with individual subscriptions at £10.99/month afterward.

While both services provide full access to Swift’s albums, Amazon’s £0.99 deal is significantly cheaper for the first few months, especially for Prime members.

If you want to stream Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl album without breaking the bank, Amazon Music is hard to beat. For under a pound, you can enjoy months of unlimited streaming, making it the smartest choice for Swifties on a budget.

