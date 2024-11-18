Cheapest Ninja deals: Why eBay might be the best place to buy a new air fryer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We look into a very clever way to buy Ninja products, using eBay’s website as a platform

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's no secret that eBay can be a treasure trove for bargain hunters. From clothes to cars, there's a vast selection of products for savvy shoppers - and the prices are always really tempting.

And that's before eBay launched its Black Friday sales. Selected sellers are knocking money off their most popular lines all the way through the Black Friday season.

One of the sales we've been looking forward to the most is on Ninja items, and this week eBay has announced there's a 20% off coupon available, that can be applied at checkout to dozens of kitchenware goodies.

The 20% off coupon is applied on top of some already quite remarkable discounts across the range, and these discounts have been applied because the products are what eBay refers to as "refurbished".

Importantly, refurbished items are often sold directly from the manufacturer, so they're refurbished, supplied, and guaranteed directly by the people that make them. And this is the case with all of the Ninja items in this article - you're buying them from Ninja, just using the eBay platform.

There are several grades to the "refurbished" label. The best one is "Certified" refurbished, which means it's absolutely pristine, and it'll arrive with you exactly as it would have done if you bought it new, with all the accessories - although it might come in generic packaging.

Then there's "Excellent" which means it looks almost as good as new, and there shouldn't be any marks on it at all.

The Ninja Woodfire electric barbecue can be bought for less than £200 | Ninja

And "Very Good" or "Good" means it's had a thorough check over, you might find a few marks on it, but it will be fully functional and it will come with a minimum of a year's warranty.

In summary, then, you're getting an item that is guaranteed to work straight out of the box, and its warranty will be as long as Ninja's standard warranty. It won't be eligible for the free two-year extended warranty, but we already know that Ninja products are built to last.

And the amounts of money you can save can be quite significant. Here are a few examples of how much the price drops if you choose refurbished Ninja products.

Firstly, how about Ninja's practically iconic dual-drawer Foodi Max air fryer for £120.84. Apply the NINJABF20 code and the price, which would have been £249.99 for a new item, drops right down from the £159 certified refurbished price. There's also a saving on the slightly smaller AF300UK, which is down now to £90.44.

How about the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle for £52.44? | Ninja

Or is it a good time to get an electric barbecue? The Woodfire Electric is now £189.24 for a unit refurbished by Ninja themselves.

The Ninja Foodi multi-cooker that's been one of the brand's biggest sellers for a while now can be had for £120.84, certified refurbished, and the compact AF160UK air fryer is just £75.24.

Ninja's cutting-edge Perfect Temperature Kettle, with its rapid boil function and programmable temperature control comes in at £52.44 for a certified refurbished version, and the 3-in-toaster and panini press is now £60.04.

It might not feel like ice cream season at the moment, but you can save a lot of money investing in the Creami Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker at just £90.44 - even if you just stash it in the loft for a few months.

There are lots of other Ninja goodies for sale in the certified refurbished collection - just be sure to use the code NINJABF20 at the checkout, and allow up to three days for the free delivery.