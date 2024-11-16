Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

All the Christmas gift ideas for babies and toddlers to kids and kidults - the only list you need for Santa.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve found the perfect Christmas gifts for babies, toddlers, kids and big kids too in this ultimate gift guide! This guide has everything you need and will help make Christmas shopping so much easier and the good news is you can buy all these items online so you don’t need to go anywhere or stand in any queues.

Stocking Fillers

Christmas stocking fillers are a great way to surprise loved ones with thoughtful and fun little gifts that capture the holiday spirit. For fans of pop culture, a Stormtrooper Funko Pop £13 or a Moana Funko Pop £13 would add a charming touch to any collection. Younger ones will delight in the Moana Colouring Book £4.99 for creative holiday fun, while the Countdown to Christmas Activity Book £3 offers an engaging way to count down the days with puzzles, games, and festive activities.

For those who love quirky stationery, the Harry Potter Wand Pen £4.99 makes a magical stocking filler. And for a personalised touch, a Mina and the Moon Personalised Hat £23 would keep someone warm and stylish, with a unique twist that makes it extra special.

Gifts for babies

Christmas gifts for babies and toddlers are all about bringing joy, comfort, and fun to their early years, and there are some wonderful options that will delight both little ones and parents alike. The Totter + Tumble Playmat £80 offers a soft, stylish, and safe play area for babies to explore and develop their motor skills, while the SnuzPouch Sleeping Bag £24.45 keeps them snug and secure through the night for peaceful sleep. For a fun, interactive experience, the Infantino 7 In 1 Kick N Keys Gym £60 engages babies with vibrant colours, sounds, and textures to stimulate their senses.

The Ewan Deluxe £39.99 helps soothe babies to sleep with calming sounds, creating a peaceful bedtime routine. Toddlers will love the Cocomelon Bedtime JJ £15, a lovable character that brings bedtime to life with songs and cuddles. And for those budding tech enthusiasts, the Cocomelon My First Phone £16.98 offers a playful introduction to learning with fun songs and sounds. These gifts combine comfort, development, and fun—making them the perfect choice for a magical Christmas!

Kids Toys

And for the little explorers, the Woom EXPLORE 4 £529 offers an exciting outdoor adventure on two wheels. You really can’t go wrong with a new bike on Christmas Day. Whether it's the thrill of a new toy, the spark of creativity, or a gadget that adds to their growing independence, these Christmas gifts are sure to light up any child's Christmas Day.

Kidults

Christmas gifts for big kids and adults can be both fun and educational, offering the perfect blend of entertainment and enrichment. For those fascinated by history and science, the Clementoni Science & Play The History of Life on Earth set £19.99 is a brilliant choice, allowing them to explore the story of life’s evolution through hands-on activities. Fans of strategy and chess will love the GoChess mini £199.99, a sleek, digital chess set that combines classic gameplay with modern technology. For dino enthusiasts, the National Geographic Dinosaur Dig Kit £12.90 provides the excitement of a real-life excavation experience.

The Star Wars Encyclopaedia £35 is a must-have for Star Wars aficionados, packed with fascinating facts about the galaxy’s iconic characters and vehicles. Another fail-safe gift for kids or adults at Christmas has to be LEGO.The LEGO Star Wars The Dark Falcon Starship Set £159 offers hours of immersive building fun, allowing builders to recreate one of the most exciting ships from the Star Wars universe. With these thoughtful and dynamic gifts, Christmas becomes a time for learning, creativity, and adventure, no matter the age!

Board Games

Christmas board games are the perfect way to bring the whole family together for hours of festive fun, laughter, and friendly competition. Whether you're testing your knowledge with Do You Really Know Your Family? £14.99, which uncovers hilarious facts about each other, or putting your wits to the test with IQ Gears £13.80, there's something for everyone. The LOGO Board Game £16.99 is ideal for those who love brand trivia, while *Articulate! For Kids* (£16.66) is a fantastic choice for younger players to show off their quick thinking and creativity.

For those who love a challenge, Medical Mysteries: New York Emergency Room £19.99 offers a unique, immersive experience in diagnosing tricky medical cases. And for movie buffs, Movie Scene It? £24.99 is a great way to guess your way through iconic film moments. These games provide the perfect mix of excitement, strategy, and shared moments of joy for a memorable Christmas gathering.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now