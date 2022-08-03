Fancy yourself an Ekin-Su or Davide in the next season of Love Island? Applications are now open!

As the sun sets after another series of Love Island, ITV is already looking for people in Liverpool to apply for its 2023 season.

The incredibly popular show, which saw five million viewers tune in to watch the opening night alone, is now looking for singletons to appear in the 2023 season.

Now showrunners have cast their nets out for the next crop of love-seeking romantics with applications open.

Here’s everything you need to know about applying for the next series of ITV2’s Love Island.

How do I apply to be on Love Island 2023?

ITV has announced via its Twitter account that applications for 2023 are now open to the public, the Love Island website hasn’t yet revealed a closing date for applications.

To enter, you must be

Aged at least eighteen years at the date of the application to the Programme.

Hold, or be prepared to obtain, a passport which is valid until at least 6 months after the programme end date (which will be notified to you) and which is less than 10 years old

Eligible to travel to the Programme destinations the producers specify.

Those currently employed by ITV2, Motion, the Broadcaster or any company owned by ITV plc, a live-in partner or immediate relative to anyone who works on Love Island cannot apply.

The minimum number of weeks participation is also ten consecutive weeks, so definitely something to tell your employer about should you be so lucky to be on the show.

If you think you fit the bill, you can apply for the next season of Love Island through ITV’s Digital Casting Platform .

When is the next series of Love Island?

The exact start date of the next season has not been made official at the time of publication, however people in Liverpool should expect it to start in the early months of 2023.

Yes, that is right - the winter series of Love Island makes its return to the television calendar after a trial first series before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The summer series is still planned to go ahead next year as well, so next year will see fans get a double dose of the acclaimed love reality series.

What is Love Island?

It’s been a ratings hit and seen more than 5 million people watch it’s 2022 opening episode, but what is Love Island all about?

Love Island started its life as a celebrity dating show in 2005 and 2006, but was revived by ITV in 2015 bringing together members of the public for a chance to walk away with £50,000.

The Islanders live in isolation from the outside world in a villa in Mallorca .

To survive their time on Love Island , Islanders must be coupled with another Islander, be it for love, friendship or simply the cold hard cash, and are coupled up on the first day based on first impressions.

Over the duration of the series though, the Islanders are forced to “re-couple”, where they can choose to remain with their current couples or swap partners.