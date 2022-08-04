Comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock have announced a Liverpool date to their co-headlining tour across the UK this September.
On September 1, the duo will kick off the iconic tour at Liverpool’s M&S Banks Arena before embarking on their two shows at O2 Arena, London - one of which is sold-out.
Chris Rock is a critically acclaimed comic whose career spans three decades. He’s made contributions to both film and television and enjoyed success as an actor, writer, producer and director.
Similarly, Dave Chapelle is lauded for his stand-up comedy, writing, producing and acting. Notable work includes the sketch comedy series, Chappelle’s show and his guest appearances on Saturday Night Live.
The comedy legends announced the tour weeks after both were attacked on stage, in separate instances. Chappelle was abused whilst performing at the Netflix is a Joke festival at the Hollywood Bowl. Whereas Rock was famously slapped by actor Will Smith during the Academy Awards 2022.
How to get tickets to Dave Chappelle & Chris Rock at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena
If you want to secure yourself tickets for Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock’s Liverpool M&S Bank Arena show, you don’t have long to wait.
General sale tickets go live on Friday August 5 at 10am via Live Nation
What is the full-list of tour dates?
- Thursday 1 September 2022 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- Saturday 3 September 2022 - O2 Arena, London
- Saturday 4 September 2022 - O2 Arena, London
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.