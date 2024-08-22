Super Mario computer game characters like Mario, pictured, feature in new Aldi deals | AFP via Getty Images

Extra gaming products from Nintendo’s Super Mario, Pokémon and Sonic The Hedgehog will be at Aldi and here’s a preview of its Specialbuys and when to get them.

Super Mario and Pokémon gamers are set to grapple over a limited number of cut price character products this weekend. Aldi is expanding its Specialbuys gaming event with extra products in the middle aisle from Saturday, August 24.

While the main retro gaming and Kevin the Carrot toy character bargains went on sale today, Thursday August 22, Aldi has held back some of the most fun bedroom accessories. They include gamers’ favourites Mario and Luigi from Super Mario Bros.

There’s even Mario’s friends like Yoshi and Super Mushroom featured on special items, all highlighted below.

Well-loved Super Mario Bros has stood the test of time, appealing across generations. Nintendo first released it as a video game in 1985 but more recently, there have been movies and game releases for a next generation of children.

Super Mario deals

A Gaming Single Duvet set for Super Mario costs £9.99 from Aldi here. The cheerful set to sleep under is a must for die-hard Super Mario fans who want to emerge themselves in the magical world. There’s the famous branding across the pillowcase and a range of characters spread out across the duvet.

Slightly cheaper is a Gaming Throw in Super Mario design that costs £5.99 here. It can be used as a blanket or to put proudly on show in a home.

Aldi describes it as “featuring the iconic characters, this throw is super cosy and looks great in any bedroom”, adding that it is “ideal to take in the car or for a sleepover.” Although aimed at children, adult fans reminiscing on their childhoods when Super Mario Bros first emerged will be keen to get the special branded promotions.

Finishing off the Mario Specialbuys is a licensed Gaming Cushion emblazoned with Mario’s face. The cushion costs £6.99 from Aldi here.

Remember that the Aldi Specialbuys are only available until limited numbers are sold. Keen Mario fans need to get in early to avoid disappointment.

Extra Pokémon products at Aldi

Added to many of the Pokémon character favourites released at Aldi supermarkets this week, there is the Gaming Cushion with Pikachu’s face for £6.99 at Aldi. The cushion and other items will be in Aldi stores nationwide from Saturday.

Pikachu’s lovable face beams out from bedding. There’s the Single Gaming Duvet Pokémon Set including a pillowcase for £9.99 here.

Alternatively, there’s the Pokémon Gaming Throw for £5.99 that features Squirtle and Bulbasaur and can be seen at the Aldi website here.

New Sonic the Hedgehog offers added at Aldi

Sonic the Hedgehog product range has been expanded at Aldi to include a Gaming Cushion for £6.99 featuring the timeless blue computer game character, as seen here.

The iconic character created for Sega video games by Japanese developers Yuji Naka, Naoto Ohshima, and Hirokazu Yasuhara can also be seen in a rather fetching Sonic Gaming Throw for £5.99. Aldi’s latest licensed item features the hedgehog mid-action, running and jumping to catch rings. It also features both English and Japanese writing.

A Single Gaming Duvet shows Sonic for £9.99 rounds off the new deals. It is a vibrant single duvet cover and pillowcase set with not just Sonic but some of his gaming pals too.

There is Miles ‘Tails’ Prower and Knuckles The Echidna alongside popular Sonic.

These latest gaming Aldi additions will go on sale from Saturday August 24 but shoppers can prepare for the in-store bargains by viewing the products at the Aldi Specialbuys section here.