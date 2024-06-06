Some items might see bigger discounts than others

Amazon’s big Prime Day sale is happening soon and our consumer writer has given his tips for where the biggest bargains might be

VR Headsets, robot vacuum cleaners, electric barbecues and fitness trackers might be the among the hottest products this year, but Amazon's big Prime Day sale in July could be the best time to buy any of the latest gadgets.

Having said that, if you look at the history of Prime Day and the handful of other big events laid on by the retail giant, the trendiest items aren't always the ones with the biggest savings.

If you really want to save some money, my personal tip is to focus on Amazon's own brands. Obviously, Amazon's in-house tech is likely to get the biggest showing on Prime Day, so expect these to have some hefty discounts. In previous years we've seen Fire TV Sticks with incredible discounts, or Echo Dots for insanely low prices.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While it's too early to say exactly what to expect from these products, it's definitely worth holding off if you're considering buying a new smart display, or even a television.

There's a chance the Echo Show 15 could be hot property this year

And let's not forget, Amazon's own products extend to the likes of Ring video doorbells, Blink security tech, and even smart plugs and routers.

So time will tell which of these gadgets will see the biggest savings, but I personally predict we'll be offered some very tempting bundle deals with smart displays and video doorbells - that's usually a favourite.

Fire TV Sticks are likely to be discounted - especially the cheaper versions, and I expect we'll see some big discounts on Fire TVs.

Ring Video Doorbells might be the items less likely to see big savings, but Blink doorbells are already quite cheap, and these could have some big discounts applied on Prime Day.

Amazon really does like its bundles, so it might not be too outlandish to suggest the new Echo Hub smart home control display might be lumped in with a smart plug, Blink camera, or maybe even one of the doorbells.

Older tech like the Echo Pop speaker might see some good discounts, while more premium tech such as the Echo Show 15" display and the Echo Studio speaker could finally become a bit more accessible.