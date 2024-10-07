Sonic and electric toothbrushes are on offer at Amazon | Shutterstock

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Big savings on electric and sonic toothbrushes during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and we’ve found the best deals

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was expecting big deals on smart and electric toothbrushes but Oral-B offers for Amazon Big Deal Days made me do a double-take. Offering between 59% and 70% less than the regular price, ridiculously big discounts are making new technology oral care feel ever so tempting.

There’s a limited time to bag these savings as Amazon Big Deal Days take place for Prime members for two days only - today, Tuesday October 8, and tomorrow, Wednesday October 9. If you aren’t yet a Prime member, Amazon is offering people the chance to sign up for free here.

The Oral-B deal I spotted was for a pair of electronic toothbrushes for £139.99 here instead of the usual price of £450. The Oral-B iO5 comes with a pair, one in black and the other in pink, plus two handles, two toothbrush heads and a travel case.

This electric toothbrush features Oral-B’s advanced technology that has a “dentist-inspired round brush head with micro-vibrating bristles for a professional purifying clean feel at home”. There’s also a Smart Pressure Sensor to make sure gums are protected and it can link up to an A.I. Brushing Recognition app. Shoppers save a huge £310 in the 69% price drop here.

Oral-B iO5 electric toothbrushes use the latest Oral-B technology | Amazon

For those that don’t need a pair, the Oral-B iO5 one toothbrush pack has its price slashed from £280 down to .£89.99 here. That’s still a 68% saving for shoppers.

If you are looking for another single electric toothbrush offer, then there is also 70% off the Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush, which instead of £219.99 is down to £64.99 here. This one has five brushing modes and a battery that lasts for two weeks.

Oral-B’s new magnetic technology smart toothbrush is also on offer. A two pack of the Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrushes have a black and violet pair for £224.99 instead of £680.

Philips Sonicare 9000 DiamondClean | Amazon

It’s not just Oral-B where shoppers can make big savings on high tech toothbrushes. A set of two Philips Sonicare 9000 DiamondClean rechargeable toothbrushes has another 67% saving.

Instead of its regular price of £569.99, it is being sold for £189.99 here for two days only.

Amazon Big Deal Days take place today until the end of tomorrow, Wednesday October 9.