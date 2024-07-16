Amazon Prime Day has lots of robot vacuums special offers

Robot vacuum deals on Amazon Prime Day see fierce competition between iRobot, Ecovacs and Switchbot to attract shoppers, here’s a look at which get the best reviews to help you pick

Time-saving robot vacuums that take the chore out of cleaning floors may seem like a luxury for many but prices have been drastically slashed in a fierce competition to lure shoppers on Amazon Prime Day. Brands including iRobot, Ecovacs and Switchbot have deals with up to 68% off.

Big bargains are part of Deal of the Day offers for Amazon Prime members. They include six of the latest robot vacuum cleaners to as low as £219. These special offers on robot vacuums are only available during Amazon Prime Day from midnight on Tuesday July 16 until 11.55pm on Wednesday July 17 for Prime members.

We take a look at each offer below and highlight some of the best and critical reviews of the products to help making a decision easier. The deals are open to those with Prime membership but to get a FREE 30 day trial membership of Amazon Prime, click here.

Save £550 on the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+

This iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ on Amazon empties itself and can mop without needing to avoid carpets. Normally £1.249, the Amazon Prime Day deal sees shoppers saving £550, or 44% - taking its price down to £699 here.

It claims to have the only fully retractable mop and iRobot said: “Unlike other 2-in-1s, its Auto-Retract Mopping System lifts itself to the top of the robot, preventing wet carpet messes. On hard floors, it vacuums and mops at the same time.”

It’s got an Amazon customer rating of 3.8 out of 5 from 499 reviews. Jim Sayet was among those giving five star reviews and said: “I can't believe how the technology has improved over the last 10 years. This mops and vacuums really well, and I end up spending my time watching it work. Love it.”

Kay called it a “game changer”, adding “not only does it look great! It cleans our floors amazingly. It moves seamlessly from carpet to hard floor.” Those more critical of this iRobot model complained of it being “high maintenance” and having to deal with “weekly maintenance” and “connection messages” and issues. Find the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ Amazon Prime Day deal here.

Save £500 on the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni

This Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni robot vacuum cleaner has a slim design to help it get into hard to reach nooks and uses AI-powered navigation. The price has been slashed by 38% from £1,299 to £799. That’s a £500 saving in the Amazon Prime Day deals here.

Promoted as pet-friendly and with ultrasonic technology that “ensures exceptional accuracy in detecting carpets”. It has a 4.2 out of 5 Amazon rating from over 5,100 reviews.

Sheetal Patil recommended it, she said: “Good suction power, good mopping including edges cleaning, cleans mop pads and dries pads with hot air. I think mopping function is better because it has rotating mop pads. Good size water tanks. App sometimes has issues but reading reviews of other models, I think almost all robot cleaning machines have app problems.”

Another reviewer added: “The robot cleaner itself is pretty good. I like the way it avoids obstacles. I have parquet and tiles on my floor and both of them get cleaned really well. You can regulate the suction power and how wet you want the mopping pads.” Criticisms include on poor software and navigation and mapping issues. See the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni robot vacuum cleaner deal for Amazon Prime Day here.

Save £470 on the iRobot Roomba j7+

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is all about powerful suction and flexible brushes that can cope with pet hair. Normally £899, there is 52% off with shoppers saving £470 to take the price down to £429 for the Amazon Prime Day deal here.

Among its highlights, iRobot said its “powerful 3-Stage Cleaning System packs a punch with 10x the Power-Lifting Suction, an Edge-Sweeping Brush that gets along walls and corners, and unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types and don't get tangled with pet hair”.

It has a rating of 4 out of 5 on Amazon from 667 ratings. Ainz praised it, saying: “This is the best thing I've bought this year! I was skeptical at first, but because we have three dogs we now can keep up with the onslaught of pet hair with ease.” On the other hand criticisms included the amount of time before it ran out of charge and some people having to empty it manually. See the iRobot Roomba j7+ deal on Amazon here.

Save £460 on the Ecovacs Deebot N8+

The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ is the cheapest among these robot vac deals. The Amazon price has dropped by £460 for a 68% saving from £679 to £219.

Among its selling points, Ecovacs promote it as having a large volume 2.5L that can hold the dust and hair for over four weeks in an auto empty station. It adds that “with an innovative electronic water pump and reservoir, your robot will mop and vacuum at the same time, leaving your floor impeccably clean.”

It has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 from over 1,700 reviews and is an Amazon Choice product. Stephanie gave it top marks and said: “Really great device, East to use. Love the programmable room option and no go or no mop area option. Huge two thumbs up for sure.” Penny added: “You need to have a phone that can use the app to program the cleaner. The dust empty bag attachment is excellent.” Criticisms included the quality of the mopping function and mapping.

Save £400 on SwitchBot S10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

The SwitchBot S10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner claims to “make cleaning truly hands-free and is the highest rated by shoppers on Amazon out of this selection of special offer deals. Normally £1,199, the Amazon Prime Day deal sees it reduced by 33% and £400 to £799.99 here.

This vacuum is 100% Automated Cleaning and SwitchBot said: “It features a never before seen Water Station that directly connects to household plumbing systems, eliminating the need for manual water refilling or draining. Once it completes a cleaning schedule, it returns to the self-empty station for hot air drying and dust collection for up to 70 days.”

It has an Amazon rating of 4.3 out of 5 from 51 reviews. Carl said it “truly revolutionized my cleaning routine” while another happy customer called it “top of the top”. He said: “There seems to be a lot of competition out there at the moment for who can make the best robot vacuum possible with their least amount of interaction and this really does win hands down.”

Adding: “It's a sort of brush and mop combo which is ideally designed for hot floors, not really carpet, and as it goes round it picks up and washes the surface that's below it before returning to the station and both emptying the dirty water from its containers but also washing itself out and refilling itself so that the mops underneath are always clean and ready to go.” Criticisms were over difficulties with initial set-up See the SwitchBot S10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner deal for Amazon Prime Day here.

Save £400 on the iRobot Roomba Combo j7 on Amazon Prime Day

The iRobot Roomba Combo j7 uses smart technology for dry carpets. Its price has been slashed by £400, or 40%, from £999 to £599 on Amazon Prime Day here.

Highlights include its use of intelligence to avoid obstacles and has “an advanced four stage cleaning system” that combines mopping, an edge-sweeping brush and dual multi-surface rubber brushes with power-lifting suction for carpets and hard floors.

This has got an Amazon customer rating of 3.7 out of 5 from 722 reviews. Tom Shean gave it five stars and said: “It cleans really well both vacuuming and mopping and it's so refreshing to come back to a fresh clean home after a hard days work. Defo recommend getting one! It's lifechanging.” Criticisms were predominantly over issues with the mop and many mentioned it getting stuck in places. See the iRobot Roomba Combo j7 deal on Amazon here. These special offers on robot vacuums are only available during Amazon Prime Day from midnight on Tuesday July 16 until 11.55pm on Wednesday July 17 for Prime members.