We've found two air fryers with massive discounts on Amazon this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has been diving into the deal sheets again to find the biggest bargains

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fancy a new air fryer? It's a great time to have a look, because Amazon has announced some very tempting deals on two top-spec appliances.

Each week Amazon releases some deals on a variety of products, from automotive devices to homeware, and consumer writers like ourselves are always scrolling through for gold nuggets.

With the seemingly endless popularity of air fryers at the moment, it's always exciting to find one with a hefty discount - but to find two is always a good day.

The best bit is, these are both big-brand air fryers, not just some unknown Chinese wares.

They're also decent sizes, so they're good for families, too. They're also multi-functional, so they'll do more than just air fry.

Here's what we have spotted today.

1. Instant Pot Duo Crisp

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is better than half price | Amazon

This 1,500 watt wonder pot works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, grill or air fryer. You can even sauté and Sous-Vide as part of its six functions.

With 6.1-litres of capacity, it'll perform well for family meals, cooking up soups, stews, and casseroles - but the air frying function is an added bonus, and ideal for healthy, oil-free crisping.

Because it has so many functions, it'll be a great space saver, and it could save you money on your electricity bills too, because it will be cheaper to run than a conventional oven.

The deal brings it down below half price, but it is a limited-time discount, so it won't last forever. Grab one while you can.

2. Breville Halo Flexi Air Fryer

The Breville Halo Flexi Air Fryer | Amazon

Breville is a brand that's been around a long time, so it's a name you can trust in the kitchen. And we're so impressed with this giant family-sized air fryer.

With 11 litres of space and a dual-compartment design, it takes the popular oven-style air fryer layout to a new level of functionality.

It means you could be cooking up your chips and meat portions in one side, while baking up a pan of veg in the other side.

Clever digital sync and match functions will ensure everything is ready at the right time, and there are a selection of presets to help take the guess work out of things.

It's a really clever design, and nearly half its original price, so if you can catch the deal, this could be all the air fryer you'll ever need.