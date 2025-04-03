The city’s first dock, the Old Dock, opened in 1715 as the world’s first enclosed commercial wet dock, revolutionising global trade.

Throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, Liverpool became a major hub for transatlantic trade, including goods, cotton and unfortunately the slave trade. The Albert Dock, opened in 1846, was a pioneering design using cast iron and brick. As shipping delined in the 20th century, the docks fell into disuse but were later revitalised for tourism and culture. Today, they form part of Liverpool’s UNESCO-listed waterfront.