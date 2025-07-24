13 Liverpool Docks pictures which throwback time to the early days of shipping and tourism

Liverpool’s docks have played a crucial role in Britian’s maritime history.

The city’s first dock, the Old Dock, opened in 1715 as the world’s first enclosed commercial wet dock, revolutionising global trade.

Throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, Liverpool became a major hub for transatlantic trade, including goods, cotton and unfortunately the slave trade. The Albert Dock, opened in 1846, was a pioneering design using cast iron and brick. As shipping delined in the 20th century, the docks fell into disuse but were later revitalised for tourism and culture. Today, they form part of Liverpool’s UNESCO-listed waterfront.

August 1910: Soldiers of the Canadian Queen's Rifles crowd the quay of Liverpool Docks

1. Liverpool Docks in the past

August 1910: Soldiers of the Canadian Queen's Rifles crowd the quay of Liverpool Docks | Getty Images

Albert Dock, Liverpool, Merseyside, 1958. A view of small craft in the dock. Albert Dock was opened in 1846 and prospered until the invention of steam driven ships which were too big for the docks, unlike the earlier sailing ships.

2. Liverpool Docks in the past

Albert Dock, Liverpool, Merseyside, 1958. A view of small craft in the dock. Albert Dock was opened in 1846 and prospered until the invention of steam driven ships which were too big for the docks, unlike the earlier sailing ships. | Getty Images

Alexandra Docks, Bootle, Sefton, Liverpool, 1964. Artist Aerofilms

3. Liverpool Docks in the past

Alexandra Docks, Bootle, Sefton, Liverpool, 1964. Artist Aerofilms | Getty Images

The landing stage at Liverpool docks, Merseyside, early 20th century

4. Liverpool Docks in the past

The landing stage at Liverpool docks, Merseyside, early 20th century | Print Collector/Getty Images

