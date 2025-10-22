13 powerful images of Toxteth Riots in 1981 during three nights of fire and fury

It stretched over three nights. Bricks, bottles, and petrol bombs were hurled, buildings were set ablaze, and dozens were left injured.
Tensions had been simmering over soaring unemployment, racial discrimination, and heavy-handed policing under the controversial SUS laws.
Locals said relations with law enforcement had long been strained. The riot, unprecedented in scale, left a trail of destruction and deep unrest.
These photos are a stark reminder.
1. Toxteth Riots
A crowd in the street stand in a brick-strewn road, beside a damaged shop, smoke pouring from the damaged facade, and a leaning lamppost in the Toxeth area of Liverpool, England, July 1981. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images
2. Toxteth Riots
Lines of police with riot shields face a group of youths during riots in the Toxteth area of Liverpool, July 1981. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images
3. Toxteth Riots
A group of police officers stand before the rubble of a wrecked building after a night of rioting in the Toxteth area of Liverpool, England, July 1981. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images
4. Toxteth Riots
A police officer is silhouetted against a background of a burning building during riots in the Toxteth area of Liverpool, England, 8th July 1981. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images