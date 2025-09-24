1 . Wallasey memories

Dismantling of New Brighton Tower, Wallasey, Wirral, Merseyside, 1920. Aerial view of the tower being removed. Constructed in 1896 as an observation tower, it was closed during the First World War. Due to corrosion it was deemed unsafe to reopen and it was dismantled. After its removal in 1921 the ballroom continued to be a popular venue until destroyed by fire in 1969 | Getty Images