Once a thriving Victorian seaside resort, New Brighton attracted visitors with its pier, promenade, and UK’s tallest lighthouse.
Wallasey, historically a fishing and farming village, grew rapidly during industrialisation, becoming a key Merseyside borough with strong maritime and leisure heritage.
Dismantling of New Brighton Tower, Wallasey, Wirral, Merseyside, 1920. Aerial view of the tower being removed. Constructed in 1896 as an observation tower, it was closed during the First World War. Due to corrosion it was deemed unsafe to reopen and it was dismantled. After its removal in 1921 the ballroom continued to be a popular venue until destroyed by fire in 1969 | Getty Images
British Conservative politician Ernest Marples (1907 - 1978), the MP for Wallasey, in a car with his wife Ruth (1919 - 2014), UK, 25th August 1972 | Getty Images
View of New Brighton Pier, Wallasey, UK, circa 1870. (Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images
General view of the beach and people in New Brighton, UK, circa 1870. (Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images