The Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King in Liverpool , previously Grade II* listed, is now nationally recognised as a building of the highest architectural and historical interest.

Built between 1962 and 1967, the cathedral represents the greatest Roman Catholic post-war architectural commission in Britain.

It was built over an earlier Sir Edwin Lutyens-designed crypt, intended to be part of a grand classical-style Catholic cathedral in Liverpool that began in the 1930s, but construction was halted, largely due to financial constraints and the outbreak of the Second World War.

The upgrade of the cathedral’s listing status reflects a deeper understanding of Sir Frederick Gibberd's architectural vision and the cathedral's significance as an international example of progressive Roman Catholic architecture during the mid-20th century.

These wonderful pictures tap into its past, from construction and the magnificent creation of its stained glass, through recognisable images of a building which changed the Liverpool skyline forever.

1 . Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral memories The Cathedral under construction | Gordon Hatton (Creative Commons)

2 . Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral A superb aerial shot taken in 2003 | Peter Church (Creative Commons)

3 . Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral memories The exterior of Liverpool's roman catholic Metropolitan Cathedral, Liverpool, May 1987 | Getty Images

4 . Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral memories Light is coloured by the stained glass in the lantern tower of the Metropolitan Cathedral, Liverpool, July 1989 | Getty Images