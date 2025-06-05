It’s a town with a rich industrial past. In the 19th century, it grew rapidly as a center for shipbuilding and maritime trade, largely due to its strategic location on the River Mersey.
The famous Cammell Laird shipyard, established in 1828, became a cornerstone of Birkenhead's economy, producing naval and commercial vessels.
The town was also notable for having the first street tramway in Britain and Birkenhead Park, opened in 1847, was the first publicly funded civic park in the world and served as a model for New York’s Central Park. Who knew...
1. Birkenhead memories
Top Rank Bingo Club, Claughton Road, Birkenhead, Wirral, 1990-1997. The Top Rank Bingo Club viewed from the north-east. The Ritz Cinema opened in 1937. It was damaged by bombing in the Second World War, and reopened in 1947 after renovation work. The original Compton organ was replaced by a Christie organ from the La Scala Cinema in Glasgow. The cinema was later renamed the Essoldo Cinema. It closed in 1969 and became a bingo club, which closed in 1997. The building was later demolished. Artist Norman Walley. (Photo by Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images | Heritage Images via Getty Images
2. Birkenhead memories
Female nursing cadets attend a lecture at the St. John Ambulance Brigade headquarters in Birkenhead, UK, during World War II. Girls between the ages of 11 and 17 who are member of the Birkenhead Nursing Girl Cadets (Junior VADs) are being trained in first-aid, home nursing, etc. at Birkenhead. When they reach the age of 18 they take their place in the nursing section of the VAD (Voluntary Aid Detachment). The girls attend more lectures each week than they would in peacetime, and after 12 months training would be capable of handling casualties following an air raid, as compared with three years in peacetime. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images
3. Birkenhead memories
Members of the Birkenhead Nursing Girl Cadets (junior VADs) practising bandaging on volunteers during training in Birkenhead, England, 19th June 1940. The girls, between the ages of 11 and 17 years, are being trained in first-aid, home nursing, etc, at Birkenhead. When they reach age of 18 they take their place in the nursing section of the VAD (Voluntary Aid Detachment). The girls attend more lectures each week then they would in peacetime, and after 12 months training would be capable of handling casualties following an air raid, as compared with three years training in peacetime. (Photo by B. Marshall/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images
4. 600 WIVES RETURN FROM COLLISION SHIP, The 600 wives and 300 children of Canadian Servicemen whose ship, the Empire Brent, was in collision in the Mersey yesterday, arrived back in London from Birkenhead today. They are being taken to Canadian transit hostels in London to await passage in another ship. (The Empire Brent, which is being dry-docked, was in collision with the steamer Stormont yesterday, which had on board 210 head of cattle and horses). - Officers and men of the Canadian Army escorted mothers and babies from the trains to coaches at Euston station. Here are some of the disappointed 600, with children, at Euston today, Euston, London. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
xx | Getty Images
