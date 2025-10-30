Curated Makers opens in Liverpool city centre

21 nostalgic pictures of Southport that remind us of a seaside town, filled with character and charm

Published 30th Oct 2025

Back in the day, Southport was a lively seaside town, filled with character and charm.

Families flocked to the pier, shops buzzed along Lord Street, and the fairgrounds drew crowds with their bright lights and music.

It was a place of easy days, sea breezes, and simple pleasures that defined classic coastal life.

Southport’s Lord Street in 1977. It was said to be the most elegant shopping street in Northern England.

1. Southport in years gone by

Southport’s Lord Street in 1977. It was said to be the most elegant shopping street in Northern England. | Image: Dr Neil Clifton/Wikimedia Photo: Dr Neil Clifton/Wikimedia

Motorcycle racing on Southport Sands in 1929.

2. Southport in years gone by

Motorcycle racing on Southport Sands in 1929. | Getty Images Photo: Fox Photos/Getty

A print showing an ariel view of Southport. Estimated to be between 1890-1900.

3. Southport in years gone by

A print showing an ariel view of Southport. Estimated to be between 1890-1900. | Image: Photochrom Print Collection Photo: Photochrom Print Collection

Members of the Albatross swimming club exercising at Southport open air sea-bathing lake.

4. Southport in years gone by

Members of the Albatross swimming club exercising at Southport open air sea-bathing lake. | Getty Images Photo: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

