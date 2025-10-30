Families flocked to the pier, shops buzzed along Lord Street, and the fairgrounds drew crowds with their bright lights and music.
It was a place of easy days, sea breezes, and simple pleasures that defined classic coastal life.
Southport’s Lord Street in 1977. It was said to be the most elegant shopping street in Northern England. | Image: Dr Neil Clifton/Wikimedia Photo: Dr Neil Clifton/Wikimedia
Motorcycle racing on Southport Sands in 1929. | Getty Images Photo: Fox Photos/Getty
A print showing an ariel view of Southport. Estimated to be between 1890-1900. | Image: Photochrom Print Collection Photo: Photochrom Print Collection
Members of the Albatross swimming club exercising at Southport open air sea-bathing lake. | Getty Images Photo: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images