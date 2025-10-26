17 of the best places to live in Liverpool and Merseyside according to ChatGPT

Trying to find the perfect place to live can be tricky, with many factors to consider — from house prices and green spaces to local amenities, schools and access to good public transport.

Merseyside is a popular choice for many, but which neighbourhoods are the best choices? Here at Liverpool World we have created dozens of guides to the top places to live, based on the likes of property experts’ reports, green cover, crime rates, access to the coast, reader recommendations and many more.

This time, we decided to see what Artificial Intelligence (AI) has to say and asked ChatGPT to create a list of the ‘best’ places to live for us.

Here are 17 of the ‘best places to live’ in Liverpool and Merseyside — a mix of city-neighbourhoods, suburbs, towns and villages — and what makes them special, as chosen by ChatGPT.

1 . Woolton Village, Liverpool ChatGPT said: "Suburban village-feel in South Liverpool, with historic charm, independent shops and good amenities. Great for families who want something quieter but still connected to the city." | calflier001, CC BY-SA 2.0

2 . Aigburth, Liverpool ChatGPT said: "Leafy suburb just south of the city; Victorian/Edwardian homes, parks. Good for families and professionals who want friendly suburbia with quick city access." | Peter McDermott, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

3 . Allerton, Liverpool ChatGPT said: "A well-regarded suburb: good schools, green spaces. Popular with families and professionals." | Sue Adair