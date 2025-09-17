We asked AI to name the best Liverpool FC players in the 21st century - and results were interesting

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 17th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

We asked AI to name Liverpool FC’s best players, ever.

The club has a storied history filled with legendary players who have shaped the club’s identity and success.

Chat GPT came up with combined talent, impact, loyalty, and achievements. Do you agree?

Stephen Gerrard Position: Midfielder Years: 1998–2015 Why: The ultimate captain and heart of Liverpool for over a decade. Known for his leadership, passing, tackling, and clutch goals (e.g., Istanbul 2005 comeback). Legacy: One-club man, Champions League winner, FA Cups, League Cups.

Stephen Gerrard Position: Midfielder Years: 1998–2015 Why: The ultimate captain and heart of Liverpool for over a decade. Known for his leadership, passing, tackling, and clutch goals (e.g., Istanbul 2005 comeback). Legacy: One-club man, Champions League winner, FA Cups, League Cups. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Kenny Dalglish (right) and Sammy Lee of Liverpool celebrate a goal during a match against Arsenal at Highbury Stadium in London

Kenny Dalglish (right) and Sammy Lee of Liverpool celebrate a goal during a match against Arsenal at Highbury Stadium in London | Getty Images

Ian Rush Position: Striker Years: 1980–1996 (two spells) Why: All-time leading goalscorer for Liverpool (346 goals). Clinical finisher. Legacy: 5 league titles, 2 European Cups, 3 FA Cups.

Ian Rush Position: Striker Years: 1980–1996 (two spells) Why: All-time leading goalscorer for Liverpool (346 goals). Clinical finisher. Legacy: 5 league titles, 2 European Cups, 3 FA Cups. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alan Hansen Position: Defender Years: 1977–1991 Why: Elegant center-back who read the game brilliantly. Legacy: 8 league titles, 3 European Cups.

Alan Hansen Position: Defender Years: 1977–1991 Why: Elegant center-back who read the game brilliantly. Legacy: 8 league titles, 3 European Cups. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

