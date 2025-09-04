They are more than just supporters, they are part of a legacy built on passion, pride and unwavering belief.

These pictures take you on a journey from the roaring Kop of the Shankly era to the anthem of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” echoing across Anfield. The spirit of the Reds runs deep through generations.

Through highs and heartbreaks, Liverpool fans remain fiercely loyal, carrying stories, scarves, and memories. It’s not just about football — it’s a way of life, passed down with love.

1 . Liverpool FC fans Liverpool FC fans line up to gain entry onto the Spion Kop stand, Anfield for the very last time to watch a football match during the FA Carling Premiership match between Liverpool and Norwich City held on April 30, 1994 at Anfield | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . Liverpool FC fans General view of Liverpool fans on the Kop for the last time during the Football Association Carling Premiership matchagainst Norwich at Anfield in April 1994 | Getty Images

3 . Liverpool FC fans Liverpool fans celebrate during the Football League Division One match between Liverpool and Aston Villa held on May 3, 1980 at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Liverpool won the match 4-1 winning the league championship | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4 . Liverpool FC fans Liverpool "Kopite" fans in the Spion Kop during the Football League Division One match between Liverpool and Everton held on April 20, 1974 at Anfield, in Liverpool, England. The match ended in a 0-0 draw | Liverpool FC via Getty Images